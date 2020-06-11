Roundup of 4-H news for June 11, 2020

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville Boys and Girls 4-H club had a virtual meeting through zoom May 27. President Cadin Spreng called the meeting to order.

Linde Hahn gave a health and safety report on river safety. Nora Lance gave a demonstration on different tips you can use to decorate cakes.

Kathy Blackford, the Ashland County 4-H extension educator, was also part of the meeting. She reminded members to check to make sure everyone was signed up for 4-H projects. The extension office will open sometime in June on a limited basis.

Advisers Kendra Carnegie and Kelly Hahn told members they can continue to do their community service project by helping at the local food bank June 19. Members were also asked to submit ideas for new club shirt designs. The next meeting of the club will be June 17.