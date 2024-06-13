Roundup of 4-H news for June 13, 2024

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met June 4 in Hanoverton. Some members worked on the silent auction item the club will donate, and other members cut fabric for a table runner.

After pledges, roll call and secretary’s report, President Rett Herring announced dates for the upcoming clinic and skill-a-thon, Trent Ellyson showed the group how he throws discus and Logan Casto explained the details of reading a feed tag.

The meeting ended with members enjoying a snack donated by the Hoopes family. For more information about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-879-1165.