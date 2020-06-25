Roundup of 4-H news for June 25, 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair held a meeting at the Canfield Fairgrounds in the Dairy Cattle Arena June 18.

Senior Fair Board Member Ward Campbell led the group on a tour around the new Junior Fair Complex and explained the changes that were being made to accommodate the junior fair exhibitors.

The members also discussed new ideas of how running the fair would look like for 2020 due to COVID-19.

Adviser Dean Richie announced that it is unlikely that the Rooster Run will happen this year.

Junior Fair manager Kim Moff showed one of the plastic protection masks that were donated to the junior fair for board members and advisors to wear during the fair.

The board plans to meet again July 16 at the Dairy Cattle Arena on the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Training sessions to assist with fair activities will follow the meeting. Make up pictures will begin at 6:30 p.m.