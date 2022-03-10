Roundup of 4-H news for March 10, 2022

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks & Hayseeds 4-H club met March 1. The members continued working on their silent auction donation. After that they enjoyed playing Minute to Win it games. The treasurer’s and secretary’s reports were read and the pledges were recited. Vice President Emma VonFeldt led the old and new business.

The club is progressing on their fundraiser selling Easter candy. Two demonstrations were given at the meeting. First was Abby Knoedler, who showed how to make donuts over a camp stove. Colt Knoedler talked about whittling and how to safely use those tools.