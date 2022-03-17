Roundup of 4-H news for March 17, 2022

STRASBURG, Ohio — The first 2022 meeting for the Happy Harvesters 4-H Club was Feb. 20, at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg. Club members discussed their mission statement, a recap of 2021, the club’s by-laws, upcoming dates, many opportunities and ideas for this year and more.

The club had its 2021 End of the Year Awards Party Feb. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Strasburg.

Grace Haswell, Cole Himes, Lexi Himes, Sierra Minard, Zoey Minard, Wyema Porter, Peyton Vickers, Haley Wisselgren and Jacob Wisselgren received the community service award. For public speaking, Maddison Bowers received most-improved in the junior division, and Jacob Wisselgren received most-improved for the senior division.

Mya Boylan was the junior division overall public speaker, and Cole Himes was the senior division overall public speaker. Maddison Bowers, Mary Ann Caldwell, Cole Himes, Peyton Vickers, Haley Wisselgren and Jacob Wisselgren received the perfect meeting attendance awards.

First-year 4-H letters went to Mary Ann Caldwell, Grace Haswell and Wyema Porter, a second-year letter went to Zoey Minard, Jenna Trifelos received a third-year letter, and fourth-year letters went to Claire Haswell and Makayla Reiger. Reiger was also Miss Congeniality.

The club’s graduating cloverbud is Arabella McClosky, graduating seniors are Caldwell and Trifelos and graduating 4-H’ers are Claire Haswell, Reiger and Vidalia Porter. Cole Himes received the 4-H Trouper Award. Haley Wisselgren is the most-improved 4-H’er. Caldwell was the rookie of the year, and Reiger was the 4-H’er of the year.

All members were given a small pocket cross and a $10.00 Gift Card to Cross Caffe.

• • •

PLEASANT CITY, Ohio — M&M Feed and Supply, in Pleasant City, Ohio awarded over $1,800 to area 4-H and FFA organizations. M&M Feed started this program in 2007 as a way to give back to kids in the community.

“These funds can assist the clubs financially so they focus less on fundraising, and more on the fun activities these groups provide,” said owner Darlene Miser.

Signing up for the 4-H and FFA reward program can be done online at mmfeedandsupply.com. M&M Feed customers can fill out the form yearly, updating their club and contact information. Every time they purchase items at M&M Feed they need to put the purchase under the name they signed up under to ensure their club is getting credit. Then one percent of all purchases goes to the designated clubs.

“Any customer can sign-up for the program,” Miser said. “You can have your aunts, uncles, club alumni and more sign up. The more customers and purchases you have under your club name, the more money the club gets.”

Clubs in Guernsey, Noble, Muskingum, Belmont, Monroe and Harrison counties will receive funds. M&M Feed and Supply has three store locations in Pleasant City, Old Washington and New Concord. If you are interested in learning more, reach out to their locations at 740-685-9600.

• • •

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club selected its 2022 officers at its March meeting. They are president, Evelyn Collier; vice president, Gia Welsh; secretary, Delaney Crytzer; treasurer, Avery Mountain; recreation leaders, Grace Hall, Kate Miller, Isabella Stiner and Ciera Welsh; and health and safety officers, Allen Bettross and Carissa Byler.

All officers were encouraged to attend the state-wide online officer training April 6. Clothing members will meet April 3, at 1:30 p.m., at Joann ETC Store to select items for their clothing projects. Karen and Bob Day and Allen Bettross shared what they learned at their behind-the-scenes tour of the BVR Rodeo at the Covelli Center last month.

Robin Reph encouraged the 4-H families to attend the 2022 4-H Endowment Dinner and Auction April 2, at Mr. Anthony’s, in Boardman. The 4-H Endowment supports the 4-H program in Mahoning County and helps youth to attend various camps and leadership activities and to help with current programs.

Following the meeting members, parents and advisors filled over 850 eggs with candy for the 4-H-supported Easter egg hunt in April.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club had 25 members and 15 guests present at its March 6 meeting. The safety topic was about carbon monoxide. Members presented projects about swine showmanship, parasites and buying a good steer.

All members have ordered their poultry projects for the year. Other members will soon be looking for swine, goat and lamb projects. The club’s 4-H week yard display can be seen at GAR Horizons, on Route 6, in Hambden. The club participated in an activity on stomachs and the differences between monogastric and ruminant. The next club meeting is April 3.