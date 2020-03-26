Roundup of 4-H news for March 26, 2020

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — Next Generation 4-H Club met March 8 to install newly elected officers. Leading the club this year are Alex Courtney, president; Heath Criss, vice president; and Stella Zippay, secretary.

Mahoning County’s 4-H urban educator Kristen Eisenhauer spoke to the club on running a club meeting and how to make a business motion properly. Members received information to begin the club’s plant sale fundraiser. Adviser Olivia Myers spoke on setting goals and had all members write down a goal for their plant sale.

Zippay and Brooklyn Stoufer reported on sessions they attended at the county Quality Assurance training. As a community service project, members and cloverbuds recently made Valentines and delivered them to residents at Auburn Skilled Nursing, Copeland Oaks and Windsor House in Canfield.

