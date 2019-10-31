Roundup of 4-H news for Oct. 31, 2019

BURTON, Ohio — The Sew Sew Sweet 4-H club is one of the sewing clubs in Geauga County.

They use teamwork to get projects done for judging and fair. Advisers Mrs. Briggs and Mrs. Vinecourt help students achieve their goal of getting the job done.

They do community service projects such as going shopping for families for holidays, making blankets for the veterans, and making stockings for babies who are born in December.

Sew Sew Sweet also goes to an event called Style Review, where they get judged on things like how the outfit fits and how well it’s been made.

If you’re interested in joining, contact the Geauga County Extension Office at 440-834-4656.