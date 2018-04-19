Roundup of FFA news for April 19, 2018

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Glenn FFA attended Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute campus March 28. Students had the opportunity to see an overview of all the majors that the university offers and what it was like to be a student enrolled there.

FFA members also had the chance to attend and see the many facilities that ATI holds for hands-on experience. They began their day by observing the dormitories, classrooms and the on-campus facilities.

Later that afternoon, members got a glimpse of some of the hands-on learning laboratories that make up the more than 4,000 acres of the ATI. During this time, students got to meet with one of the admission representatives and were given the opportunity to create their own potential pathway at OSU-ATI.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United FFA members will be attending State FFA Convention in May where member Megan Drake will be one of 10 performing during the annual talent show. She will perform May 4, at 12:36 p.m.

Members of United FFA attended the state dairy judging competition at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute April 7. Participants were: Courtney Cooper, Taylor Hippely, Skylar Coppersmith, Brendan Rose, Logan Hall, Wyatt Kiko and Bryan Himes.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Members of the Black River FFA chapter participated in multiple judging career development events March 17 at the Ashland FFA Invitational.

The nature interpretation team placed eighth overall with team members: William Blicha, placing sixth individually, and Trent Youngeberg, 14th.

The horse judging team placed fifth out of 25 teams and 144 individuals. The team included: Chloee Howard, placing first individually; Madison Bias, 10th; Abigail Groesser, 14th; and Melanie Grove, 81st.

The general livestock judging team included: Breanna Clifford, placing first; Anna Shearer, 14th; Jared Bradford, 20th; Molly Cordonnier, 23rd; Brianna Englehart, 29th; Hope Diaz, 34th; Callee Aviles, 47th; Rebecca Stroud, 63rd; and Cori Aviles, 85th.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter competed in state judging contests March 24, at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster.

The milk quality and products team placed second with team members: Cody Tegtmeier, placing first, Rae Rempher, eighth; Emily Finley, ninth; Brock Tegtmeier, Leeanna Ruegg, and Alex Borton. The team will compete at the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin in October.

The middle school milk quality and products team placed first with team members: Ari Borton, Jadeyn Berry, and Avery Garver.

Claire Vaughan, Jazon LeMaster, Kaitlyn Praisler, and Jordan Melegari competed in the equine management contest.

The general livestock judging team included: Jessie Bair, Taylor Dawson, Cody Morrow, Kyle Piscione, Riley Stull, and Abby Ramseyer.

The wildlife management team placed first with team members: Austen Wood, placing first; Hunter Kanzeg, placing sixth; Robert Stinemetz, placing seventh; Michael Nutter and Desiree Smith,

The dairy judging team competed in a preliminary competition April 7, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The team placed fourth with members: David Miley, Kyle Piscione, Austen Wood, Riley Stull, and Lizzy Howman. They will advance to the finals April 20.