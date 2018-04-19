Website: https://www.swmich.edu/

Type of college: 2-year community college

Campus address: 58900 Cherry Grove Rd., Dowagiac, MI 49047

Enrollment: 2,500

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): under $5,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Agricultural Technology: a partnership with Michigan State University for Ag tech certificate

Natural resources majors: Environmental Science

About: Southwestern Michigan College offers hands-on experience for its students. It has developed its program with Michigan State University to give its students a quality education while offering opportunities within the field. Its new greenhouse offers many great opportunities from studying beehives to tending plants.

