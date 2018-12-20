Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 20, 2018

UTICA, OHIO — On Dec. 1, the Utica FFA food science team competed in the State Food Science Career Development Event, hosted at the Ohio State University. This was the first time that a food science team from the chapter competed in this CDE at this level.

Team members included Seth Blake, Aramaik Wright, Kimberlee Hornyak and Trina Orr.

The team placed seventh out of 20 teams. In addition, the team was one of only three that scored over 300 points in the team product development portion of the competition and had the second highest score.

• • •

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — The Southern Local High School FFA Parliamentary Procedure team placed second at the sub-district contest at Smithville High School Nov. 20.

Members included Garrett Brewer, Silas Black, Jasmine Black, Harmony Black, Katelyn Bailey and Dalton Frischkorn.

Jasmine Black participated in the job interview contest at Smithville the same day.

Members also attended FFA State Leadership Night at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center Dec. 7.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Dec. 8, the Hillsdale FFA held the annual Santa Breakfast. The chapter collected $375 and 20 pairs of pajamas to donate to Hillsdale Cares.

• • •

MARION, Ohio — On Dec. 5, Tri-Rivers FFA hosted the 2018 Greenhand Initiation. Joining the chapter was Ohio FFA State Secretary, Gretchen Lee. The county Greenhands participated in reciting the FFA Creed. The public speakers who represented the chapter were Zach Cunningham, Maci Carter, Kyla Stockdale, Mary Peterman and Becca Howard.

Xander Clark, Zach Cunningham, Maci Carter, and Kyla Stockdale competed in the Greenhand Quiz, where they were four of the five finalists. Afterward, the members received their official Greenhand degrees and were awarded their pins to wear on their jackets.

The ceremony was led by the county officer team, consisting of members from Elgin, Ridgedale, Tri-Rivers and Avy Pollock and Lilly Wagner.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter hosted a statewide FFA leadership night Dec. 5, drawing more than 50 members from Norwayne, Ridgewood, West Holmes and Northwestern chapters.

Following a pizza dinner, members participated in ice breakers and various other activities planned by West Holmes FFA officers. State President Kolesen McCoy and Treasurer Kalyn Strahley spoke to the FFA’ers about the importance of leadership.

At the conclusion of the evening, there was a dodgeball tournament with the other schools, won by West Holmes.

On Dec. 11, the chapter held its December meeting, with 47 members present.

After officers’ reports, members divided into committees, and reviewed the past month and December activities. Members also discussed the fruit sale, and the January fun meeting at Snow Trails.

In other business, members approved inviting Gian Paul Gonzalez speak during FFA Week, and to have officer elections as well as king and queen elections at the February meeting.

Following the meeting, members exchanged gifts and enjoyed a dessert bar.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the District 3 parliamentary procedure contest Dec. 3 at Northwestern High School.

The varsity team, which placed fourth, consisted of: Austin Beegle, Valerie Imhoff (secretary), Cody Morrow, Riley Stull, Brock Tegtmeier (chair), and Haley Wilson. Alex Borton, Jordan Melegari, Craig Wellert, and Cole Wharton were the team’s alternates.

The novice team won the contest and advanced to the state contest Dec. 15 at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Team members were Jayden Berry, Ari Borton, Avery Garver (chair), Jameson Holtz, Dugan McLaughlin (chair), Kade Tegtmeier, Hanna Wilson and Carissa Winland.

On Dec. 1, members of the Food Science and Technology Career Development Event competed at the Parker Food Science Building at the Ohio State University Campus. Members Valaire Imhoff, Leeanna Ruegg, Clair Vaughan and Haley Wilson placed 15th overall.

Eight Northwestern FFA members participated in a trap shoot hosted by the New Pittsburg Sportsmans Club Dec. 8.

Sportsmans club members Rod and Mary Lou Hart helped teach the students and FFA advisers about range safety and shooting techniques.

At the trap shoot, the members and advisers shot clay pigeons, played games and had small competitions to see who was the sharpest shooter.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — On Nov. 20, the Marlington FFA chapter went to Smithville and competed in the FFA job interview contest.

Officers Nevin Sullivan, Tyler Nidy, and Abigail Shoemaker competed, with Sullivan placing ninth in Division 3; Nidy, fifth in Division 5; and Shoemaker third in Division 4.