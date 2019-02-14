Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 14, 2019

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA recently held its regular monthly meeting recently.

The chapter discussed the upcoming speaking contest at Norwayne. The chapter also discussed T-shirt sign-ups. The chapter also awarded Greenhand and Chapter degrees.

Members who received their Greenhand degrees were Sara Sypoko, Matthew Stoudt, Logan Sable, Brielle Rose, Cole Pruitt, Devin McGuire, Elizabeth Kiko, Makaylah Craig, Angus Cope, Ryan Burton, Colby Burton, Rowen Brinker and Shyann Rogan.

Receiving their Chapter degrees were Dylan Yarwood, Dylan Thompson, Landon Rhodes, Davin Koons, Wyatt Kiko, Jacen Howell, Morgan Crowl, Kaid Crawford, Colby Cooper, Linnea Center, Kevin Boling, Katrina Blough, and Michael Bardo.

The FFA chapter will be traveling to the ATI for dairy judging and general livestock judging Feb. 23.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Jan. 25, six members of the West Holmes FFA attended the state Nursery Landscape Contest at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.

To qualify, members were required to take an online test. Rebecca Sprang placed 73rd, Jayme Pennell placed 87th, Drake Mullet placed and Nathan Yoder placed 55th.

The members were Drake Mullet, Kylie Ramirez, Jayme Pennell, Destiney Pozworski, Rebecca Sprang, and Nathan Yoder.

The team was tasked with identifying 120 deciduous trees, shrubs, and other various plants. Overall, the chapter placed 17th in the state.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — On Feb. 2, the Smithville FFA alumni and chapter held its annual Alumni Farm Toy Show in the Smithville High School cafetorium. The show included everything from large to small-sized toy tractors, to big pedal tractors. Attendance was up from last year, likely due to a break in the bitter cold that occurred the week before.

For breakfast, vendors were given cinnamon rolls generously donated by an alumni member. For lunch, members of the FFA chapter supplied various foods.

The chapter was especially thankful for Bob Platt, who coordinated the show layout and contacted all vendors.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Fire and EMT personnel from the Spencer, Chatham, Sullivan and Southern Lorain County Ambulance districts, as well as students from the Black River FFA, FCCLA and Student Council, took part in a mock, mass casualty bus crash Jan. 23.

The training exercise was held in the parking lot at the Black River Elementary School. The Black River Local School District provided one bus, according to the Director of Transportation, Bruce Berry.

The drill collision consisted of a truck versus a school bus that was occupied with more than 30 students.

The fire departments worked together toward the extrication of victims from buses and vehicles in the event of a collision.

Students and volunteers tried to make the scene look as realistic as possible, which meant using theatrical blood and imitation, open lacerations and glass shards. Each student was provided with an injury scenario and placed in a particular spot and situation on the bus.

The goal for the first responders was to systematically work together to maneuver through the scenario in an efficient and time-sensitive manner. After the students were rescued from the bus and transported via an ambulance, they gathered in the Agricultural Education classroom with the first responders to review their injuries and “status” after being rescued.

The training served as an educational opportunity for the departments and as a community service opportunity for students to interact with local first responders.

The following Black River FFA, FCCLA and Student Council members participated: Molly Cordonnier, Micayla Pluta, Abby Groesser, Allison Herbert, Jenna Hamilton, Chloee Howard, Joe Mennell, Cori Aviles, Katlyn Kubitz, Myrissa Norton, Madison Bias, JT Armstrong, Eryn Rudolph, Maddy Sommerville, Daniel Gorey, Hannah Moskal, Collin Burnett, Cassidy Mrakuzic, Tyler Mrakuzic, Adam Ramsey, Noah Hopek, Tyler Smith, Callie Reese, Chloe Klingler, Marissa Dimond, Cheyenne Soucek, Davian Kubitza, Tristan Lamp, Christian Hettinger, Ben Miller, Ariana Jobe and Hannah Bodley.