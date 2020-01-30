Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 30, 2020

COLUMBUS — The Ohio FFA Foundation recently announced it will be awarding the symbolic FFA jackets to several first-year members. Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation.

FFA jackets were awarded to 179 first-year Ohio FFA members.

This year, nine Black River FFA members earned a jacket: Kennadi Fusco, Piper Neff, Leigha Cleary, Eric Groesser, Kirstie Kray, Zoey Bungard, Evan Ladina, Jacob Mennell, Zoie Quillen, Katie Segar and Jeffery Czarny.