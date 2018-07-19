Roundup of FFA news for July 19, 2018

WASHINGTON — Katelyn Huck and Anna Jones, members of the Waterford FFA Chapter, attended the 2018 Washington Leadership Conference, the second-largest student experience that the National FFA Organization hosts each year.

FFA members spent a week in Washington under the guidance of educational professionals, counselors and professional FFA staff members. In workshops, seminars and small groups, students focused on developing their personal strengths and participated in leadership training that will help them guide their local FFA chapters.

Students also analyzed the needs of their communities back home and developed a community-service initiative to implement with the help of their FFA chapter upon return home.

During their time in Washington, FFA members toured landmarks including the Washington Monument, War Memorial, the National Mall, Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Capitol.

The conclusion of each weekly session of the Washington Leadership Conference is a Day of Service, during which students work together on a community service project.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Members of the Miami Trace/Great Oaks FFA attended FFA Camp Muskingum July 5-9. Members who attended included Aubrey Schwartz, Abbi Pettit, Morgan Eggleton, Anita Pursell, Preston Huff, Garrett Hagler, Grayson Keller, Wyatt Atley, Luke Anders, Graham Carson, Kylan Knapp, Connor Collins, Tyler Cummings, Addy Little, Reagan Barton, Luke Carter, Kyle Bennett, Rebecca Heckathorn, Drew Black, Jeremiah Dougan, Bryce Bennett, Caleb Bennett, Weston Pettit, Dylan Lovett, Blayne Ferguson, Libby Alehire, Jenna Goddard, Nathan Molloy, Ben Speakman and Emma See.

Members were able to interact and learn from the newly elected Ohio FFA Officer Team as well as past state officers who served as staff during the camp. Students took part in leadership workshops, team-building activities and outdoor recreation.

The Miami Trace FFA is a satellite student organization of Great Oaks Career Campuses.