Roundup of FFA news for July 25, 2019

WEST HOLMES, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent 15 members to the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County June 21-24.

Members attending were Jayme Pennell, Maddie Stitzlein, Natash Averbukh, Rebecca Sprang, Kyle Mowery, Lexi Ogi, Clay Shepler, Alysa Pringle, Amy Hughes, Cora Crilow, Kylie Ramirez, Leah Reining, Abby Waers, Ally Ogi and Chloe Shumaker.

During the camp the students attended sessions on setting and achieving goals, leading others, tracking progress and working through failure. The camp also included shooting sports, a high ropes course, card playing and line dancing. They also met the 2019 state officer team.

The camp also had a living history event on the Underground Railroad.

• • •

WASHINGTON — Mackenzie Cary, Courtney Miller, Rebecca Miller, Isabella Strahler, members of the Waterford FFA chapter, went to Washington this summer for the 2019 Washington Leadership Conference to analyze their personal skills and interests, develop leadership skills and a create a community-service plan for their home communities.

During their time in Washington, FFA members toured national landmarks, met with members of congress and worked on a community service project.