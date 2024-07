CALDWELL, Ohio — Seven members of Caldwell FFA recently attended Ohio FFA Camp session 2.5 where they gained leadership skills and made many new friends. During camp, they engaged in kayaking, paddle boarding, scavenger hunts, leadership building, listening to motivational speakers, rifle range and more. They also won a free motivational speaker for their chapter next school year, and got to meet the newly elected Ohio FFA state officers.

Get our Top Stories in Your Inbox