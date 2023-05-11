Roundup of FFA news for May 11, 2023

COLUMBUS — The Zane Trace FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA Convention this past week and members received recognition for their proficiency awards, agriscience fair projects, state degrees and officer books and the chapter was presented with our Gold Rated chapter award. Additionally, students learned about the science, production and marketing of ice cream by touring Jeni’s Ice Cream HQ in downtown Columbus.

Zane Trace had 11 members receive awards on stage during the convention. Colt Clyne placed third in the Ag Mechanics Repair Proficiency Award while Sadie Swepston placed second in Animal Research.

In Agriscience Fair, the team of Ellie Doles and Kendra Detillion and individual Elise DePugh placed second in the area of Food Science. The team of Sadie Swepston and Kailee Adkins placed second in Social Science and the team of Wyatt Vick and Charley Clyne placed third in Food Science.

All three of chapter officers earned gold ratings and were presented with pins for their accomplishment. They include Lily Rose, Ashleigh Hupp and Kailee Adkins.

State Degree recipients rounded out the award winners and included Kailee Adkins, Kendra Detillion, Ashleigh Hupp, Madeline Marlo, Emma Seymour and Sadie Swepston. The chapter was also recognized for their charitable giving throughout the year with Josie Spencer picking up the award for her efforts raising funds through the sausage breakfast and strawberry sale.

In related news, Zane Trace FFA Meats Evaluation team placed eighth in the state contest held at Ohio State’s Department of Animal Sciences. The members of the FFA Meats competed April 29 at Ohio State University. The five members of this year’s team included Charley Clyne, Elise Depugh, Isaac Detty, Zach Naumovski and Wyatt Vick.

The team placed eighth out of 26 chapters in their first year participating in the contest. During the competition members graded beef carcasses for quality and yield, placed classes of pork and beef cuts and pork carcasses, formulated a meat product and identified the species, wholesale cut, retail cut and cookery method for 40 cuts of lamb, pork and beef.

The students earned a plaque for their efforts.

SALINEVILLE — The Southern Local High School FFA held its annual banquet April 27 to celebrate the chapter’s accomplishments throughout the year.

This year’s banquet hosted 175 members and guests at the school and students were recognized. An honorary membership was awarded to community members and FFA alumni Ryan and Kasandra Wilson. The Star Greenhand Award, which recognizes an outstanding first-year member, was presented to Cole Forbes while the Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to Elizabeth Wilson.

Elizabeth Wilson, Jessica Lafferty and Anesa DeSellem each received the Columbiana County FFA Alumni Scholarship for $250 while the Marcus K. Walter Memorial FFA Scholarship was awarded to seniors Jessica Lafferty, Nicole Phillis and Elizabeth Wilson, who each earned $1,000.

RICHMOND, Ohio — Edison High School FFA recognized members and inducted new officers during its annual banquet, April 21.

Freshman Micah Larkins received the Star Greenhand award and two-year member Hannah Randolph was named Star Chapter Farmer. The Blue and Gold Award went to Bayleigh Gump, a four-year member who earned the most activity points in the organization. Additionally, Ron Ferrell was named honorary chapter member as someone in the community who is important and helpful to the chapter. Officials said Ferrell, a teacher a Edison, helps in the shop every day and assists students doing bookwork.

Outgoing officers included President Jadyn Nicholson, Vice President Bayleigh Gump, Secretary Lily Larkins, Treasurer Jaima Howell, Reporter Adali Reynolds, Sentinel Natalie Lucas and student advisor Zoe Shell. New officers inducted for the 2023-24 term were Natalie Lucas as president, Adali Reynolds as vice president, Lily Larkins as secretary, Caden Rudy as treasurer, Grace Browning as reporter, Micah Larkins as sentinel and Ava Cline as student adviser.

Active members include Grace Browning, Lane Fomenko, Bayleigh Gump, Jaima Howell, Lily Larkins, Micah Larkins, Natalie Lucas, Jadyn Nicholson, Hannah Randolph, Adali Reynolds, Caden Rudy, Shelby Robinson and Zoe Shell.

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA held its annual banquet, April 27 in the Western Reserve High School Auditoria. This event celebrated successes and accomplishments throughout the past year. There were 41 members and 106 guests in attendance.

The 2022-2023 FFA officers began the evening’s events with opening ceremonies and Lilli White recognized Western Reserve Board of Education members, administration, faculty, staff and parents of FFA members for their support and time.

Allyson Benesh announced the Certificates of Appreciation, while FFA adviser, Mr. Starkey presented them with certificates. These recipients have devoted hours of time and services to help make FFA a success.

The Greenhand Degrees recipients were given a certificate, pin, and stamped their handprint on this year’s mural.

Recognition for outstanding sales in fundraising activities was given to the top three fundraisers who were Hannah French, Lillian White and Caleb Vacarro.

Members who participated in career development events throughout this year were awarded a certificate. The participating members were Braxton Balog, Landen Barnhart, Allyson Benesh, Drew Clemons, Travis French, Hazel Green, Hayden Keith, Mason Kinney, Austin Kolb, Caleb Kuenzel, Kelsey Lasch, Renee Miller, Wyatt Ogilvy, Eli Ommert, Spencer Pippert, Sean Saunders, Caleb Vacarro, Kenall Warthling, Maylee Wetzel, Ben Woodrum, Justin Yaworsky and Cooper Zuniz.

New chapter officers were installed and the previous year officers were given their retiring officer plaques. The newly installed 2023-2023 officers are Mason Kinney, Kelsey Lasch, Hannah French, Caleb Kuenzel, Hazel Green, Allyson Benesh and Renee Miller.