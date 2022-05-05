Roundup of FFA news for May 5, 2022

Fayetteville, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter held its annual banquet April 6. Members from all agricultural classes were recognized individually for all their participation in FFA activities from the 2021-2022 year. Thirty-five members were awarded their Greenhand Degree and 12 members earned their Chapter FFA Degree. Seven members were installed for the officer team. President for the 2022-2023 school year is Sarah Wolfer; vice president, Faith Rosselot; secretary, Anne Murphy; treasurer, Cassidy Feldhaus; reporter, Brooklyn Iles; sentinel, Katelynn Wolfer; and student adviser, Kaylee Burton.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA held its April meeting April 15 at Triway Lanes. Opening ceremonies were held and officer reports were given. After the meeting was adjourned, members enjoyed bowling.

• • •

HILLSDALE, Ohio — At the beginning of April, the Hillsdale FFA Nursery and Landscaping team competed in the state finals. Team members participated in several hands-on activities used in the nursery and landscaping industry such as surveying, grading and drainage, estimating a landscape plan, designing a plant layout, placing pavers in a landscape and operating a Bobcat in an obstacle course. Team members included Jake Hoverstock, who placed 13th individually; Hudson Heller who placed 15th; Braydon Rakovec, who placed 16th; and Mark Abel, who placed 22nd. The team placed fourth in the state.

• • •

UTICA, Ohio — The Utica FFA chapter had a busy month of April, celebrating National FFA week, celebrating state Agriscience Fair finalists career development event participants and hosting the annual banquet. For the Agriscience Fair, freshmen Emily O’Hara and Kayelynn Sheets placed in the top four in the state of Ohio for their division; they will learn their exact placing at the state convention, May 6.

The annual FFA banquet was held in the Utica High School cafeteria, and students from all ag classes and FFA members who participated in CDEs and SAEs were awarded. Honorary chapter degrees were given to Susan Brohl, a teachers aid who is present in the ag room and helps with CDEs, and student teacher from The Ohio State University, Madeline Elfrink. Lastly, the 2022-2023 Utica FFA officer team was installed: Abby Paxton, president; Brianne Priest, vice president; Logan Scarberry, treasurer; Audrey Boeshart, secretary; Melinda Wesley, reporter; Jenna Owens, sentinel; Todd Orr, student adviser; and Jacob Stretton, middle school liaison.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA members picked up litter from Sulphur Spring, Snyder and Dry Run roads recently. FFA members partnered with the Ross County Litter Control agency to remove 72 bags of trash and 22 bags of aluminum cans from the 5 miles of roadway they covered.

The Zane Trace FFA Veterinary Science team competed in the state finals April 13. The team of Adison Muntz, Sarah McGraw, Sadie Swepston, Ryan Clark and Reiley Whittington made their first ever trip to the state finals after competing virtually last year. The group placed 16th overall.

Ten members took part in the officer interview and practicum portion of the election process before voting to finalize the officer slate. The 2022-23 officers include Braylee Burkitt, president; McGraw, vice president; Lily Rose, secretary; Ashleigh Hupp, treasurer; Kailee Adkins, reporter; Colt Clyne, sentinel; Ellie Doles, student adviser; JJ Jones, historian; Charley Clyne, chaplain; and Muntz, parliamentarian.

This spring, four members qualified in the top four of their respective areas in the Ohio FFA Agriscience Fair competition. Sophomores Adkins and Kendra Detillion competed in Food Science and Technology; their research project discussed alternative fillings for buckeye candies. Doles and Sadie Swepston competed in Animal Science; their research project discussed the effect of barometric pressure and temperature on egg production in laying hens. Both groups prepared slides of their work and were judged via Zoom by industry experts. Their placings will be revealed on stage during the upcoming Ohio FFA Convention, May 6.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA held its annual banquet April 21 in the Western Reserve High School auditorium. There were 17 members and 54 guests in attendance. Once guests were finished with the meal, Lillian White recognized Western Reserve Board of Education members, administration, faculty, staff, past state FFA degree recipients and parents of FFA members.

The following members were recognized for exemplary SAEs and earned proficiency awards in their respective areas: Holden Nuhn in agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance, dairy production-entrepreneurship and landscape management placement; and Kelsey Lasch in forest management and products, vegetable production, poultry production and turfgrass management entrepreneurship.

Members participating in career development events were awarded with a certificate: Nuhn, Colton White, Joselyn Charville, Katie Woodruff, Anna Woodrum, Grace French, Kelsey Lasch, Mason Kinney, Hannah French, Renee Miller, Hazel Green, Caleb Kuenzuel and Haley Lax.

The newly installed 2022-2023 officers are Katie Woodruff, president; White, vice president; Hannah French, secretary; Kelsey Lasch, treasurer; Mason Kinney, assistant treasurer; Allyson Benesh, reporter; Anna Woodrum, sentinel; Caleb Kuenzel as student adviser; and Grace French, social media influencer.