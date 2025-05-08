Roundup of FFA news for May 8, 2025

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Reed Twining, Hunter Hickey, Josh Burson and Jacob Schwendeman of Hillsdale FFA chapter’s Nursery and Landscaping Career Development Event team placed second at the state competition and will move on to represent Ohio at The Big E in Massachusetts this fall. The team demonstrated knowledge in and hands-on skilss in plant identification, landscape design, pest management and customer service.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Hillsdale FFA chapter recently represented their school at the State Spring Career Development Events and competed in four events, including agronomy, general livestock judging, poultry management and equine management.

The general livestock judging team earned third place in the preliminary round and will advance to the state competition. Team members included Haleigh Stephens, Dally Meek, Peighton Thomas, Rodalynn Mast, Maci Atterholt, Carston Stephens, Nevaeh Schlabach and Joslyn Bicker.

Agronomy team members consisted of Dylan Fickes, Reed Twining, Aiden Hoffman, Wyatt Arnold, Caleb Burgess and Charles Leslie.

Poultry management team members included Cade Hawley, Adalyn Tipton, Jason McClure, Trevor Raubenolt and Hunter Christian. Equine management team members were Paelyn Wilson and Ella Braeunig.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA chapter competed in a variety of contests this spring.

The chapter competed at the Ashland Judging Invitational for Horse and Nature on March 15, taking sixth place in the district and ninth overall. Individually, Ian Barr placed fifth and Ellie Babitt took 10th. Landrie Croskey also competed. The nature team also won second in the district and sixth overall. Team members included Dylan Sours, Colby Long, Keith Hawkins, Grady Hawkins and Gabby Yates.

West Holmes FFA members Nate Sprang, Logan Horn, Keston McKinney, Carson Horn, Ben Forrer, Jordan Long and Billy Patten competed in Ag Mechanics at Wynford High School on March 18 and placed eighth out of nine teams.

West Holmes FFA members competed in the State General Livestock, Poultry and Horse Judging contest on March 22 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The dairy team placed 10th in the state and will move on to state finals. Team members consisted of Ian Barr, Jenna Zimmerly, Reece Anderson and Emma McDonnell.The poultry judging team placed 30th in the state and included Gabby Yates, Mackenzie Mast, Grady Hawkins and Natty Lint. The horse team took 13th place in the state. Individually, Ian Barr won seventh placed and qualified for the state finals. Other members consisted of Ellie Babitt Kendra Hall, Landrie Croskey and Emma Eberhard. Casey Ogi won 70th place out of 1,043 individuals in the General Livestock contest.

On March 29, seven FFA members participated in the State Wildlife Contest at Hocking College. Dylan Sours, Keith Hawkins, Grady Hawkins, Colby Long, Easton Uhl, Emma McDonnell and Gabby Yates placed 17th in the state and third in the district.

West Holmes FFA members competed in the District 2 Outdoor Power Contest on April 4 at Ag Pro in Millersburg where teams placed ninth, 18th and 19th. Team members included Nate Sprang, Logan Horn, Easton Uhl, Keston McKinney, Carson Horn, Billy Patten, Jordan Long and Ben Forrer.

On April 7, the West Holmes FFA competed in the State Floriculture Contest at the State Fairgrounds. The team placed 61st in the state and 13th in the District. Team members included Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon and Gabby Yates.

On April 17, West Holmes FFA members competed in the State Vet Science Finals at the University of Findlay. The team placed 6th in the state. Team members included Ian Barr, Jenna Sheldon, Gabby Yates and Jenna Zimmerly.

Ian Barr qualified for the horse judging finals on April 22 at Wilmington College. He placed 8th in the state.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members helped the Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District with its annual tree sale packing at the Holmes County Fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge on April 2. Members packed and sorted roughly 14,000 trees and pulled orders for more than 150 customers. Those who participated include Logan Horn, Keston McKinney, Garrett Fowler, Colby Long, Alex Pringle, Dylan Sours, Billy Patten, Grady Hawkins, Hayden Smith, Carson Horn, Shane Lorentz, Cassidy Holasek, Jenna Sheldon, Andi Schuch, Emmy Miller, Cara McMillen, Casey Ogi, Landrie Croskey, Miley Snow, Bri Poventud, Gabby Yates, Jenna Zimmerly, Madison Ringwalt, Claire Drzazga and Rowan Holasek.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Recently the lunchroom at Southern High School, home to Racine Southern FFA, transformed into a pop-up market as students from Ms. Meeks’ Ag Business Management class launched their own lemonade stands.

The event wasn’t just about quenching thirst—it was about applying classroom lessons to real-world scenarios. From pricing and budgeting to customer engagement and competition, students ran every part of their mini-businesses.

Each student took a different approach to their lemonade operation.

Cali O’Brien served fresh-squeezed lemonade made with real lemons, attracting customers looking for a homemade option. Anthoney Whobrey stood out with his Country Time pink lemonade, pairing a familiar flavor with retro-style presentation to boost appeal. Zach Thomas and Dylan Haye focused on efficiency and energy, using store-bought lemonade to cut down prep time and create a fun, fast-paced stand experience. Hannah Turley added a fruity twist by using fresh-cut strawberries and lemons to create a refreshing, vibrant drink that stood out for its flavor and appearance. The groups also took different marketing, customer engagement and pricing strategies, resulting in real-world learning about entrepreneurship.

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA chapter held its 94th annual banquet on April 23 at Starmill Park in Racine, Ohio, celebrating a year of accomplishments and recognizing outstanding members and dedicated supporters.

Tyson Hupp and Will Smith were recognized for earning the most FFA points. Will Smith placed second with 106 FFA points and will be awarded $75. Tyson Hupp placed first with 128 FFA points and will be rewarded $100.

Tyson Hupp, Lydia Harmon, Emma Owens and Cali O’Brian were recognized as top sellers in various fundraising activities. The gun raffle winner was James Smith, winning ticket sold by Marcy Evans.

Abraham Thomas, Baylee Lyons, Caeliegh Keyes, Carsen Pullins, Gatlin Tripplet, Jace Casto, Jayden Justice, Jeremy Harmon, Jose Rivera, Julie Wilson, Kameron Hupp, Lydia Harmon, Marcy Evans, Michael Laudermilt, Noah Sellers, Tanner Harmon, Waylon Smith and Zoey Kinder received the Discovery Degree. Marcy Evans received the Star Discovery Award. Bryer Holley, Hunter Lackey, Isabella Johnson, Jaylyn Fogus, Joslyn Hupp, McKenzie Sellers, Parker Exline, Tyson Hupp, Xander Moon, Colton Jones and Tanner Robson were awarded the Greenhand Degree. Tyson Hupp was also awarded the Star Greenhand Award. Justin Lawson, John Scott and Skyler Allen were recognized with Chapter Degrees. Skyler Allen was also named Star Chapter Farmer.

Will Smith, Wyatt Smith, Corey Seth, and Michelle Adkins received their State Degrees.

The Travis Adams Achievement Award was given to Wyatt Smith. Outstanding Senior Award went to Nathanial Nero. Scholastic winners (top GPA for each grade level) went to David Lee, Xander Alkire, Wyatt Smith and Corey Seth. Hunter Jarrell, Hunter Lackey, Corey Seth, Will Smith, Wyatt Smith, and Hannah Turley were honored for their commitment to community service. Tyson Hupp and Dylan Haye were recognized for their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Michelle Adkins and Caleb Jones were acknowledged as Ag Certification/Completers. Skyler Allen, Will Smith, Tyson Hupp, Hunter Jarrell, Wyatt Smith, and Nathanial Nero were recognized for their officer books.

New officer were announced: President Wyatt Smith, Vice President Tyson Hupp, Secretary Marcy Evans, Treasurer Will Smith, Reporter Hunter Lackey, Historian Skyler Allen and Sentinel Hunter Jarrell.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On April 5, the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter hosted the third annual Hammer Time Livestock Clinic. The clinic was held at the Wayne County Fairgrounds for 200 youth. The attendees selected their species of choice and attended the informational session.

Dairy presenter Sherry Smith currently resides in Glenford, Ohio, and raises Jersey and Brown Swiss heifers along with finishing some steers. The beef speaker was Jenna Barbour, who grew up in north Texas, showing cattle and competing in livestock judging across the nation. She now resides in West Salem, Ohio. The sheep presenter, Seth Wasilewski, of Shelby, Ohio, was a member of the OSU Livestock Judging Team in 2021 and currently owns and operates a small flock of crossbed eyes. Paige Maibach, of Creston, Ohio, was the goat presenter. She graduated from OSU and owns and operates Double Down Show Stock, focusing on breeding and raising high quality show goats for youth. Hog presenter Makenah Rohr is currently a senior at Kent State University and has been showing at county, state and national levels for around 10 years.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA recently held its annual FFA banquet on April 9. All members of the FFA are recognized for their classes, CDEs and the awards they received. During this event, prizes are given to the top fundraiser students, and a student from each grade gets selected for the star award. Parents and staff members are also recognized for all the help they provide for our chapter. April Flowers received honorary membership. We thank everyone for their support for the Fayetteville FFA Chapter.

The Fayetteville FFA’s poultry team went to state finals on April 25. During this event, our poultry members went to Columbus at Ohio State University campus. The team finished eighth in the entire state.