Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 7, 2024

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Seventeen members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 23-24. During the two-day trip, students explored agriculture careers, visited one of the largest seed research and development facilities in the world and met fellow FFA members from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The trip began with a tour of the Beck’s Hybrids headquarters in Atlanta, Indiana. During the tour, the students learned how new hybrid varieties are tested across the Midwest to develop higher-performing corn and soybean plants and also learned about the wide variety of careers that are involved in making Beck’s a successful company.

After the tour, students visited the Career Show and Expo at the Indianapolis Convention Center and students had the chance to learn more about FFA service-learning opportunities they can bring back to their school and community. Following the expo students traveled to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Three Hills Rodeo before ending their first night of the trip.

During the second session of the convention, Dawson Skinner and Brooklynn Fisher-Riffle accepted the Three-Star Chapter Award that was presented to Zane Trace for their Chapter’s Program of Activities throughout the year.

In the Student Showcase Stage, Isaac Detty and Kylie Arthur shared details with fellow FFA members on the Food For All service project that started with the help of an FFA Living to Serve Grant last year. The presentation shared how other chapters could start a program to save food from school cafeteria meals and reuse or redirect it to keep the food from becoming waste.

On the final day, Braylee Burkitt and Colt Clyne received their American Degrees.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA had a team of four compete in the state agricultural soil judging contest Oct. 12. The team consisted of Reed Twinning, Kyle Turk, Owen Sloan and Makayla Schwendeman; they were coached by Ken Parrott. The team placed sixth out of 50 teams. Individually, Reed Twinning placed third, Makayla Schwendeman placed 62nd, Kyle Turk placed 65th, and Owen Sloan placed 126th.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland FFA chapter held its annual Hog Roast Oct. 5. Officers in attendance included secretary Emily Coffman, treasurer Allie Heckman, reporter Sydney Spellman, student advisor Sage Runion, sentinel Nick Cartwright, historian Wyatt Carter and assistant treasure Oliver Harpster. The hog was donated by Jones Livestock and prepared by Dave Bishop.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — Eleven members of the East Knox FFA attended the 97th annual National FFA Convention Oct. 23-26 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Convention Center, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, where they attended sessions, received awards, listened to motivational speakers, attended workshops and took tours.

The National FFA Officers each gave their retiring addresses at various sessions. The six new 2024-2025 National Officers were announced at the final session Oct. 26 with Thaddeus Bergschneider from Illinois elected as National President and Luke Jennings from Felicity Franklin FFA in Ohio elected as the National Secretary.

The East Knox FFA state-winning Milk Quality & Products team competed Oct. 24 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and placed 15th in the nation.

The National FFA Convention had over 69,000 FFA members, parents and guests in attendance marking the 11th time of breaking the 60,000 attendance mark. The National FFA Convention provides FFA members the opportunity to reach the goals of the National FFA.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA had 15 members attend the 97th annual National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 23-26. While at the convention, the chapter was recognized as a Gold-Rated, 2-Star Chapter. Members attended tours at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Not Just Popcorn. The chapter also did group bonding at Top Golf and Pinheads Bowling Alley. Some members have shared that their favorite part of this trip was the Buckeye Bash, a night where almost all the FFA chapters from Ohio come together at Kelsay Farms, an organic dairy, while in Indianapolis. The chapter finished its trip by recognizing the following five graduated members for earning their American Degrees: Carly Csapo, Brandon Sachara, Briar Muller, Kelsie Mannasmith and Shane Simmons.

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA sent four members to the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference Sept. 24 at the State House in Columbus. At the conference, members participated in workshops and activities that taught them more about important issues. Members were split up with other FFA members from across Ohio. Each group was assigned a mock bill and had 10 minutes to prepare a presentation to the “congressmen.” The congressman then voted yes or no in support of the bill. After the workshop, members got to speak with Ohio Senator Al Landis and advocate for the 5th Quarter Grant and Perkins funding for Ohio agricultural education.

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA Rural and Urban Soil Judging teams traveled to West Salem for the District Soil Judging competition held at Tegtmeier Farms Sept. 25. The rural team consisting of Kenton Underwood, Addison Liston, Caleb Stoller, Jonathan Burnside, Jaxon Kohler and Layne Copley placed second overall. The urban team consisting of Parker Widmer, Colin Stewart, Austin Oberlin and Hannah Froelich placed third overall. Both teams advanced to the state contest, which was Oct. 12 in Plain City, Ohio. Representing Norwayne for rural soils were Kenton Underwood, Addison Liston and Caleb Stoller. They placed 41st. Members of the urban team were Parker Widmer, Austin Oberlin and Colin Stewart, and they finished 38th

CRESTON, Ohio — A group of Norwayne FFA students visited White House Fruit Farm Oct. 17. During this field trip, members got to see how this large agricultural business runs and operates, including how the farm has improved its apple selection through grafting and using different apple tree varieties and how the business uses cover crops to strengthen future crops and soil health. Members enjoyed the famous donuts and apple cider to finish off the trip.