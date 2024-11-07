Our veterans

I’d listened to my father talk ‘bout days of World War II.

And how he served his country. He wore the Navy Blue.

He waited nearly 30 years to speak about the war.

Some visions still unspeakable of sights he’d seen on shore.

But, he showed respect and proved it when he stood up for the flag.

He stood for those who died who came back a lone dog tag.

He said when they were coming home and finally close to shore.

The sailors saw the Golden Gate, knew they were home for sure.

Old Glory was then lowered. Sailors walked down off the ship.

He watched the roughest sea men covering up a quivering lip.

Last year my wife and I flew back to Washington, D.C.

We viewed the war memorials. A site that all should see.

Each structure is a tribute to the ones who served and died.

The Vietnam Memorial is where we stood and cried.

We searched the name I knew so well and found it on the wall.

A country boy away from home, like so many, gave his all.

Back then I was too young to serve. Sixteen was not a man.

But our good friend died at 19 while he served in Vietnam.

One day, with God’s own grace, I’ll thank my friend for what he did.

To give his life for others, when he was still a kid.

Tonight, when kneeling at my bed, I’ll thank the Lord up there

for those who serve our country fending off the evil snare.

And when I pull the covers down, jump in and hit the sack,

I know we’ll all be safe cuz sure enough they had our back.

So, to every veteran, young and old, I’d like to say to you:

“You deserve more than a thank you, a thank you overdue.”