Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 31, 2019

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA leadership team ventured to the elementary school Oct. 4, where they taught first grade students about the various types of trees.

During this lesson, the members took the students on a nature walk behind the school to the Ag Laboratory. The students learned about the types of trees and greenery growing on the property.

Members competed in the state soil judging contest Oct. 12 in North Lewisburg, Ohio.

The Rural team, consisting of Valarie Imhoff, Kendra Marty, Dugan McLaughlin and Cole Wharton, placed 16th.

The Urban team, made up of memebrs Austin Beegle, Alex Borton, Jameson Holtz and Leeanna Ruegg, placed 19th of 48 teams, with individual members placing in the top half of the competition.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — The Edon FFA held its second Feeding Farmers event at all of the Edon Farmers Co-op branches during the week of Oct. 21 to show their support of farmers in the midst of harvest. Members prepared sandwiches, chips, pretzels and drinks and took them down to the co-op to hand out to grain truck drivers to take back to their harvest crews. This year, the chapter partnered with Edon State Bank to fund this service project. In total, the chapter will feed almost 200 farmers over several days.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA installed its 2019-2020 Junior Officer Team: Historian, Breann Czarny; Treasurer, Karissa Long; Secretary, Zoey Bungard; Reporter, Cassandra Stroud. In order to become a junior officer, applicants had to complete an application and participate in an interview process. They will be working closely with the senior officers.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA Rural Soil Judging team is headed to Oklahoma after participating in three different soil judging contests that named them one of the best soil judging teams in Ohio. The first competition was the Washington County Soil Judging Contest. The Urban team placed first in county. Team members included Emma Hartline, Courtney Miller, Wade Huck, Owen Huck, Mackenzie Suprano and Mackenzie Cary. Hartline placed first, Miller placed second and Cary placed third individually in county. The Rural team placed first in county. Team members were Rebecca Miller, Alyssa McCutcheon, Clay Hansell, Haydon Reynolds and Dylan Hartline. McCutcheon placed first and Hansell placed second individually in county.

The second competition was the District 10 Soils Contest in Gallia County. The Urban team placed third overall out of 14 teams with Hartline placing seventh individually out of 55 participants. The Rural team placed first overall out of 13 teams with Hansell placing first, Reynolds placing eighth and McCutcheon placing 10th individually out of 56 participants.

Both the Urban and Rural teams advanced to the State Soils contest. The Urban team placed 13th overall and the Rural team placed fifth overall out of 50 teams from around the state of Ohio. For Rural, Hansell placed seventh and McCutcheon placed 10th individually out of 188 participants.

The Rural team has now advanced to the National Soils Contest that will be May 5-7 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This is the second time (2014) in its history that the Waterford FFA Chapter has advanced to the National Soils contest.

The Waterford FFA Rural Soil Judging team is taking any donations towards the expenses of the trip. If interested, make checks out to the Waterford FFA Chapter and send to: The Waterford FFA Chapter-Rural Soil Judging Team, P.O. Box 67, Waterford, OH 45786.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter competed for national recognition in a career development event at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 30-Nov. 2. FFA members who represented the chapter as they vie for national honors in the area of parliamentary procedure include Megan Schwendeman, Caleb Murawski, Clay Schoen, Brody Schoen, Lilly Bolen and Makala Moody. Mark Hoffman is the chapter advisor.

Parliamentary procedure is one of 25 career/leadership development event areas, covering jobs skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Participants demonstrate their abilities to conduct orderly and efficient meetings, present logical and convincing discussions and properly record meeting procedures. Each team must take a written exam, conduct a ten-minute demonstration, respond verbally to parliamentary law questions and prepare minutes from their demonstration.

Hillsdale FFA competed for national recognition in a career development event at the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 30-Nov. 2. FFA members who represented the chapter as they compete for national honors in the floriculture area include Shawna Barr, Hannah Way, Jessica Raubenolt, and Elizabeth Derr. Mary Cox is the floriculture coach.

Floriculture is one of 25 career/leadership development event areas, covering jobs skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Students must identify plants, make pertinent decisions in solving day-to-day problems that occur in any part of the business and complete an exam tests their general knowledge. Skill activities, such as flower arranging and corsage design, allow students to showcase their knowledge and talent.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter will be holding a bowling benefit on Nov. 9 for the family of Mike Howman.

It will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Triway Lanes. The cost is $15 per person. For a family of four or more, the cost is $50.

This cost covers shoe rental and unlimited bowling. There will also be food available for purchase, along with a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds will go to the family to help defray funeral and medical expenses for the Howman family.