Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 19, 2019

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Firelands FFA chapter had a successful week at the Lorain County Fair after much preparation.

Members received various awards in the ag shop and crop awards:

Grand champion FFA field crop: Chris Fath

Grand champion FFA engineering resotration: Aiden Harker

Reserve champion FFA engineering: Biana Inman

Grand champion FFA fruit: Tad Miller

FFA poster award: Taylor Ostander

In the beef and dairy categories, Logan Galloway was the reserve champion type dairy feeder and got fifth in beef showmanship.

Taylor Kenska was awarded grand champion bred, born and raised, reserve grand champion modern beef steer, senior showmanship champion and supreme market beef showman champion

In the fowl category, Gavin Gede took second place in showmanship market chicken. Kelsey Hardwick was second place in showmanship market chicken

Aiden Harker took first place in Boer showmanship. Maddy Chenoweth was grand champion trail saddle horse.

A number of Firelands FFA members were also on Lorain County Junior Fair Board, including: Bianca Inman, vice president and members: Hailie Bates, Keith Cornwell, Breanna Dechant, Genalda Finley, Steven Jessel, Katelyn Konicek, Morgan Nance, Bridget Rutkowski, Krystal Scheeres

The Firelands FFA has not only had success at the Lorain County Fair but also the Erie County Fair and Ohio State Fair. Congratulations to Gabby Zadorozny for third in Berkshire breeding class.

Also, congratulations to Krystal Scheeres and Josh Scheeres who placed well in their goat projects. Both of the Scheeres siblings showed through 4-H.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The 2019-20 State FFA president, Holly McClay, visited Loudonville FFA Sept. 8. McClay is an Ohio State University student majoring in early childhood education. This is her second year as a State Officer.

McClay visited agricultural classes for leadership and goal training. In these classes, McClay led team activities, many of which focused on setting goals, team work, adaptability, persistence and positivity. She also encouraged new members to step out of their comfort zones and try new activities in FFA. Finally, there was a meet and greet time period with McClay during homeroom.

This was McClay’s second visit to Loudonville High School. Last year, she spoke during the FFA-sponsored Veterans’ assembly at the high school.

• • •

WOOSTER, Ohio — Several Northwestern FFA chapter members went to the Wayne County Fairgrounds Sept. 4 to set up for the chapter’s booth, located in the FFA Building. Jadeyn Berry, Alex Borton, Lizzy Howman, Valerie Imhoff, Dugan Mclaughlin, Jordan Melegari, Leeanna Ruegg, Desi Smith and Riley Stull all attended.

The motto for this year’s fair booth is “REACH.” The acronym stands for Respect, Educate, Accountability, Community Service and Hard Work.

The booth had welding projects, electrical projects and wood projects included in the set up. This year, the booth was awarded an outstanding chapter display award. Along with that, Mclaughlin earned an outstanding wood project award, Max Madrill received an outstanding electrical project and Cole Wharton was awarded an outstanding combination project.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Western Reserve FFA and Envirothon members participated in the annual Crawford County Forestry contest Sept. 11 in Bucyrus at Camp Michael. The contest was hosted by the Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District.

The contest challenged student’s knowledge in chainsaw safety maintenance, tree identification, timber cruising and general forestry management practices. There were 10 schools with 148 students participating.

Before the testing began, students were guided through a tutorial review of the basic facts within each of areas mentioned above. They then answered multiple choice questions, identified trees, identified parts and answered questions pertaining to a chainsaw and measured parameters of standing timber using a biltmore stick.

As a team, Western Reserve tied Wynford for top honors. A tie breaker gave Wynford the win. Individually Western Reserve had 10 students place in the top 30 places.

The top four students, whose scores were used to determine the team’s standing, were:

2. Lane Wetzel;

4. Harley Johnson;

7. Luke Rowlinson;

20. Joselyn Charville.

Also placing were:

22. Aiden Beck and David Fincham;

25. Andrew Robinson;

28. Colton White;

30. Jacob Jarrett and Holden Nuhn.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA chapter sent five delagates to this years Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

Hillsdale FFA members Jarrod Lifer, Brody Schoen, Colby Helbert, Makala Moody, and Mackala Krichbaum improved their leadership skills, attended a Washington Nationals baseball game and toured the United States Supreme Court, Arlington National Cemetery, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the US Captial Building and many other sights in D.C.

Members also attended group sessions to work on establishing a Living to Serve plan. These plans are meant to help serve your community once you are home. Members identified their purpose, and planned the steps necessary to achieve their goal.

On the last night of the conference, there was a poverty dinner. This dinner splits students into groups; these groups were poverty, low class, middle class and high class. The members were served food that represents what each economic class could afford.

The next day, students participated in a service project where they packed oatmeal for people in need.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Six graduate members of the West Holmes FFA will receive their American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention Nov. 2. This is the highest member an FFA member can achieve in the organization, given to only about 3% of FFA members each year.

The members who will receive their degrees are Marissa Lamp, Thane Kaufman, Juanita Miller, Jake Napier, Sarah Sprang and Leon Williams.

In order to achieve this degree, the members have to obtain their State Degree, complete 540 hours of in school instruction, earn at least $7,500, work 2,250 hours outside of school, have a satisfactory scholastic record and complete 50 hours of community service.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA held their monthly meeting Sept. 9. In attendance, there were 35 chapter members and one guest. Officers gave monthly reports on the past month’s topics and activities.

The chapter discussed getting FFA t-shirts and officer t-shirts. In addition, the chapter decided to sponsor a United T-ball team this coming spring. Lastly, the chapter discussed how to handle fruit through Blue Freedom for the annual fruit sale, which starts in October.