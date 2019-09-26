Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 26, 2019

WEST SALEM, Ohio — During the week of the 2019 Wayne County Fair, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter participated in the recycling program.

Members went around the grounds each night and collected recycling items in coordination with the Joint Solid Waste District, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Leisy, Jeff Harmon and the Senior Fair Board.

Kaleb Badger, Tyler Bair, Austin Beegle, Jadeyn Berry, Grant Bond, Kirsten Boreman, Alex Borton, Ari Borton, Haley Caldwell, Hayden Cline, Rylee Dawson, Audry Franks, Jacoby Gilbert, Jamison Gilbert, Jameson Holtz, Mel Imhoff, Valeria Imhoff, Dylan Martin, Dugan McLaughlin, Jordan Melegari, Kaitlyn Praisler, Abby Ramseyer, Desi Smith, Brock Tegtmeier, Kade Tegtmeier, Troy Tope, Cole Wharton, Austin Wilhelmy, Haley Wilson and Hanna Wilson all helped throughout the week.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Five members of the Zane Trace FFA visited the 101st Annual Meeting of the Ross County Farm Bureau Aug. 29 at St. Mary’s Family Life Center in Chillicothe. Students helped set up food for dinner and put food away after.

Members listened to guest speaker Adam Sharp, executive vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau give an update on Ohio Farm Bureau policies. Zane Trace graduates Cody Clark and Olivia Congrove were also recognized for receiving scholarships through the Ross County Farm Bureau.

Additionally, the Zane Trace FFA chapter will be recognized as a three-star chapter at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. Only the top 10% of all FFA chapters in the nation are recognized for this honor each year. This will be the chapter’s sixth year receiving this award.

Finally, Zane Trace FFA graduate member Olivia Pflaumer recently traveled to West Springfield, Massachusetts to compete in the Eastern States Expo’s FFA Star Award Program. Pflaumer represented Ohio as a candidate in the Star in Agriscience category.

To qualify for this opportunity, she conducted research on honeybees, education practices and water quality over the past six years of her FFA membership and completed the Star Battery application along with her American Degree application in February. She was selected to compete from the 18 states that compose the Eastern Region of the FFA.

During the trip, Pflaumer explored the unique agriculture of western Massachusetts and learned more about the natural resources of the Berkshire Mountains. As a finalist for the award, she received a $150 prize sponsored by Farm Credit of America and the Eastern States Exposition.

Pflaumer is a junior at Ohio State University majoring in Agriculture Education and plans to use the knowledge gained through this travel opportunity to benefit her students in the future.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter sent nine members to county soils Sept. 12 in Ashland. Members examined soil slope, texture, depth and drainage, as well as the potential farming or building uses for the specified areas.

They were tested on their knowledge of how to read a soil survey book and their general knowledge of soil and its characteristics.

The chapter had two teams competing in the contest. The urban team included Leah Reining, Kyle Mowery, Samantha Kendall and Emma Stitzlein. The rural team had Ally Ogi, Cora Crilow, Chloe Shumaker, Amy Hughes and Abby Waers.

The chapter also sent 15 members to the Holmes County Home for community service Sept. 7 to help prepare for the upcoming auction.

Members who participated include Chloe Shumaker, Cora Crilow, Blaine Winkler, Taryn Grassbaugh, Bree Houin, Jayme Pennell, Jared Miller, Lexi Ogi, Emma Stitzlein, Tyler Eichelberger, Kadan McDougale, Maria Steiner, Dakohta Ringwalt, Addison Yates and Garrett Houin.

Members weeded the gardens, trimmed bushes, picked up sticks and cleaned sidewalks from 9 a.m. to noon.

• • •

MASSILLON, Ohio — The R.G. Drage FFA Chapter had its monthly meeting Sept. 18. There were 47 members present.

Since school started, the chapter has volunteered at many functions, including three days at the Stark County Fair Junior Fairboard Milkshake Stand, The Stark County Farm Bureau Building, The Junior Fairboard Food Stand and the Open Beef Show. Members also helped the Stark County Rabbit and Cavy Committee tear down after fair was over.

The chapter also volunteered at The Stark County Farm Bureau’s Dinner on the Farm at Mercer Angus Farm.

In the classroom, the chapter has been getting the barn ready to get livestock for this school year. The chapter currently has a variety of animals including chickens, goats, a pony, rabbits and cavy.