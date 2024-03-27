Russell Redding celebrates Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week

Secretary Russell Redding celebrated Ag Literacy Week
Secretary Russell Redding celebrated Ag Literacy Week by reading to second graders at Avon Grove Charter School, on March 21. (PACast photo)

LANDENBERG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding participated in Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week from March 18-22 at Avon Grove Charter School in Chester County.

Redding, alongside other department officials, toured the school farm — funded through Pennsylvania Farm Bill to School Grants — and read “Anywhere Farm” by Phyllis Root to second-graders. They also lead hands-on activities designed to connect children with the science of food production.

Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week is a project by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation created with the goal of exposing children to agriculture careers.

