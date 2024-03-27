Russell Redding celebrates Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week

LANDENBERG, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding participated in Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week from March 18-22 at Avon Grove Charter School in Chester County.

Redding, alongside other department officials, toured the school farm — funded through Pennsylvania Farm Bill to School Grants — and read “Anywhere Farm” by Phyllis Root to second-graders. They also lead hands-on activities designed to connect children with the science of food production.

Pennsylvania Ag Literacy Week is a project by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation created with the goal of exposing children to agriculture careers.