Shapiro administration, Penn State launch new Center for Plant Excellence

MANHEIM, Pa. — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania State University College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Troy Ott have launched the Center for Plant Excellence, an initiative aimed at advancing research, innovation and business growth in Pennsylvania’s diverse plant-based ag sector.

Gov. Josh Shapiro secured a $500,000 investment for the new center in his first budget to help drive economic growth by fostering collaboration, investing in research and equipping businesses with the resources they need to compete. The center will be led by the PSU Southeast Research Center.

Forest products, ornamental plants, apples, grapes and other specialty food crops are among the products that secure Pennsylvania’s position as a national agriculture leader. These and other plant-based industries contribute an estimated $52.7 billion annually to the state’s economy, according to the 2021 Pennsylvania Agriculture Economic Impact Study.

Despite their vital economic role, the state’s plant industries have lacked a centralized, coordinated effort for growth and innovation. The new Center for Plant Excellence will address this gap and provide the dedicated resources needed to accelerate advancements in plant science, production and processing.

The center will focus on key areas including research and development, supply chain and market development, new high-value product design and consumer safety. Its efforts will support a broad range of plant industries across Pennsylvania, from fruits and vegetables to specialty crops such as hemp, hops and tree nuts, as well as bioproducts and biofuels. The center will also provide critical infrastructure development for processing and new technologies that will drive economic growth and enhance the sustainability of the state’s plant industries.

The center will leverage existing partnerships with producer groups, academic institutions and public and private sector stakeholders to create a comprehensive approach to improving plant production and processing. Funding for the center will support programming, partnerships and statewide events aimed at advancing the plant industry, and it will be overseen by a board of directors that includes diverse agricultural stakeholders.

The Center for Plant Excellence follows the success of the Commonwealth’s existing Centers for Animal Excellence which have been essential in supporting the dairy, beef and poultry industries for years.

Read more about Gov. Shapiro’s investments in Pennsylvania’s agriculture as part of his 2025-26 budget proposal at shapirobudget.pa.gov.