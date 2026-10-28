Stark Parks honors volunteers for nearly 13,000 hours of service in 2026

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks celebrated volunteer accomplishments in 2026 at the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park on Oct. 8. Through September, volunteers have logged nearly 13,000 hours in 2026.

The following volunteers were celebrated at the annual Volunteer Recognition dinner along with several special awards.

Rising Star Award

Brent Winslow of North Canton was chosen to receive the Rising Star Award, recognizing his outstanding contribution of time and effort during his first few years as a volunteer. His nomination defined him as someone dependable, curious, hardworking and always ready to lend a hand.

Outstanding Trailblazer Award

Ida Crum of Massillon was selected to receive the Outstanding Trailblazer Award recognizing her commitment to ensuring the trails are safe. In 2026, she spent 170 hours on the trails at Pike Ridge Park and Sippo Valley Trail.

Community Science Award

Deb Kunkle of North Canton was recognized for her outstanding work in regularly collecting scientific data for Stark Parks. She did an exceptional job monitoring all 14 bluebird boxes at Tam O’Shanter from April through August and recorded more than 275 entries.

Wildlife Conservation Center Volunteer of the Year Award

Sharalyn Valliere-Ducker of Norton has spent over 900 hours over the last couple of years caring for animals as a trained sub-permittee for Stark Parks. Her commitment to supporting the Wildlife Conservation Center is apparent in so many ways and we appreciate her support.

Community Partnership Award

Visit Canton was awarded the Community Partnership Award for their dedication and partnership with Stark Parks. The services and support that Visit Canton provides to not only Stark Parks but to many of tourism partners in the country is exceptional.

Lifetime Achievement Award

In recognition of their decades of service to Stark Parks, Jim and Lisa Tedrick of North Canton were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors those that demonstrate leadership and promote the mission of the park district through volunteerism.

Volunteer of the Year Award

Dean Stewart of Canton received the Volunteer of the Year Award due to his commitment to the success of Stark Parks through his volunteering with the woodcarving group. He has assisted with woodcarving programs and provided the experience at Stark Parks events. He is engaging and enthusiastic and he always makes himself available for supporting programs.

Stark Parks manages 15 parks, four lakes, four historic properties, and over 120 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, totaling over 6,800 acres of land. For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com