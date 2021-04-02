Tony Carrera enters Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame

CANFIELD, Ohio — Tony Carrera, of Berlin Center, was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame at the annual 2021 4-H Volunteer Recognition Celebration.
Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who have made significant lifetime contributions and who have also made an important positive impact upon clubs, communities and the state 4-H program.
Carrera has been a 4-H advisor of the Canfield Bridle Buddies Club in Mahoning County for 55 years. In the early 70s Tony saw a need at the Canfield Fair to provide affordable food for 4-H families. The Pop Shop was born and since has served as a place not only for food, but as a place for 4-H youth to work and learn business and customer service skills. Proceeds from the Pop Shop supports youth development opportunities in the county.
“I have enjoyed being a 4-H advisor for the past 55 years where I have been able to share my knowledge of horses and life with the youth in my 4-H club,” Carrera said. “I have enjoyed making a difference for the youth in our county. It certainly has been a lot of hard work, but more importantly, I have made memories, lifetime friends and have had many years of fun.”
Other Hall of Fame inductees: Karen Corcoran, of Ross County, and Peg Naus, of Wood County
The award is sponsored by Ohio 4-H Foundation. The awards presentation was held on March 11 and can be viewed online at ohio4h.org/about/ohio-4-h-conference/2021-award-winners.
Ohio 4-H award recipients
The winners of the 2021 Ohio 4-H Volunteer awards were recognized at the Ohio 4-H Awards Recognition Event March 11. The recipients and their counties are as follows:
Alumni Award:
Tara Durbin, Knox
Community Service:
Lawrence County Junior Leaders, Lawrence
Donnie Swayne, Adams
Friend of 4-H:
Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3881, Ashtabula County
Jackson County Friends of 4-H, Jackson
McLeish Auction Service, Washington
Innovator:
Megan Culler, Huron
Meritorious Service:
Diane Jess, Champaign
Jack Stockham, Scioto
40 Years of Volunteer Service:
Esther Sherrick, Allen
Charlie Fliger, Ashland
Bernice Comp, Ashtabula
Paula Carpenter, Athens
Steve Sidener, Auglaize
Susan Sidener, Auglaize
Christine Neal, Brown
Cheryl Jones, Carroll
Ruth Rahim, Clark
Victoria Bogan, Clinton
Donald Geer, Clinton
Kris Doyle, Fairfield
Brenda Sanders, Gallia
Jan Jackam, Geauga
Gary Hutchison, Greene
Helen Kahrig, Guernsey
Karen Ripley, Guernsey
Carol Boyles, Hancock
Sherry Brooks, Hancock
Doug Seiler, Hardin
Carol Watts, Holmes
Cathy Gale, Huron
Richard Ruess, Huron
Charlotte Johnson, Jackson
Karen Hill, Jefferson
Barbara Blubaugh, Knox
Jerry Lamb, Knox
Michael Forbush, Lawrence
Leslie Milleson, Lawrence
Terry Bland, Licking
Debbie Raber, Mahoning
Vicki Longwell, Monroe
James Hoffman, Montgomery
Debbie Earich, Morgan
Shirley Lear, Pickaway
Frances Pruchens, Portage
Carolyn Gittinger, Seneca
Randall Gittinger, Seneca
Harry Perry, Washington
Juanita Perry, Washington
John LeFever, Wayne
Kimberly Mumaw, Wayne
Charlotte Lusk, Wood
Sherry Goodman, Wyandot
45 Years of Volunteer Service:
Michal Barnes, Ashtabula
G. Richard Flax, Clark
Carol Stephenson, Clermont
Rose Reer, Crawford
Tim Rhoades, Darke
Barb Mulford, Franklin
Ronald Slone, Gallia
Betty Flinn, Hancock
Mary Riegel, Jackson
Stella Puskarich, Jefferson
Cora Lee Powelson, Licking
Mary Loyer, Marion
Mary Ann Weber, Miami
Tom Hoffman, Montgomery
Diane Bishop, Portage
Christine Farson, Sandusky
Judy Wortman, Van Wert
Mary Mitchell, Washington
50 Years of Volunteer Service:
Sarah Hammers, Ashtabula
Leigh Miller, Fairfield
Richard Wilson, Guernsey
Regan Miller, Holmes
Joyce Wetherell, Jefferson
Joy Feldner, Noble
Carol Lunsford, Preble
Dan Cryder, Ross
Karen Helle, Sandusky
Patricia Overmyer, Seneca
Richard Domer, Stark
Janice Congleton, Washington
55 Years of Volunteer Service:
Beverly Bentley, Clinton
Elaine Bonar, Columbiana
Barb McKarns, Columbiana
Tony Carrera, Mahoning
Karen Borland, Marion
Carrie Jellison, Van Wert
60 Years of Volunteer Service:
Annis Strine, Ashland
Nancy Craig, Trumbull
65 Years of Volunteer Service:
Weta Mae Leist, Pickaway
74 Years of Volunteer Service:
Charlotte Wagner, Washington
