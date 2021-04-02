Tony Carrera enters Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame

CANFIELD, Ohio — Tony Carrera, of Berlin Center, was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame at the annual 2021 4-H Volunteer Recognition Celebration.

Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who have made significant lifetime contributions and who have also made an important positive impact upon clubs, communities and the state 4-H program.

Carrera has been a 4-H advisor of the Canfield Bridle Buddies Club in Mahoning County for 55 years. In the early 70s Tony saw a need at the Canfield Fair to provide affordable food for 4-H families. The Pop Shop was born and since has served as a place not only for food, but as a place for 4-H youth to work and learn business and customer service skills. Proceeds from the Pop Shop supports youth development opportunities in the county.

“I have enjoyed being a 4-H advisor for the past 55 years where I have been able to share my knowledge of horses and life with the youth in my 4-H club,” Carrera said. “I have enjoyed making a difference for the youth in our county. It certainly has been a lot of hard work, but more importantly, I have made memories, lifetime friends and have had many years of fun.”

Other Hall of Fame inductees: Karen Corcoran, of Ross County, and Peg Naus, of Wood County

The award is sponsored by Ohio 4-H Foundation. The awards presentation was held on March 11 and can be viewed online at ohio4h.org/about/ohio-4-h-conference/2021-award-winners.

Ohio 4-H award recipients

The winners of the 2021 Ohio 4-H Volunteer awards were recognized at the Ohio 4-H Awards Recognition Event March 11. The recipients and their counties are as follows:

Alumni Award:

Tara Durbin, Knox

Community Service:

Lawrence County Junior Leaders, Lawrence

Donnie Swayne, Adams

Friend of 4-H:

Fraternal Order of the Eagles #3881, Ashtabula County

Jackson County Friends of 4-H, Jackson

McLeish Auction Service, Washington

Innovator:

Megan Culler, Huron

Meritorious Service:

Diane Jess, Champaign

Jack Stockham, Scioto

40 Years of Volunteer Service:

Esther Sherrick, Allen

Charlie Fliger, Ashland

Bernice Comp, Ashtabula

Paula Carpenter, Athens

Steve Sidener, Auglaize

Susan Sidener, Auglaize

Christine Neal, Brown

Cheryl Jones, Carroll

Ruth Rahim, Clark

Victoria Bogan, Clinton

Donald Geer, Clinton

Kris Doyle, Fairfield

Brenda Sanders, Gallia

Jan Jackam, Geauga

Gary Hutchison, Greene

Helen Kahrig, Guernsey

Karen Ripley, Guernsey

Carol Boyles, Hancock

Sherry Brooks, Hancock

Doug Seiler, Hardin

Carol Watts, Holmes

Cathy Gale, Huron

Richard Ruess, Huron

Charlotte Johnson, Jackson

Karen Hill, Jefferson

Barbara Blubaugh, Knox

Jerry Lamb, Knox

Michael Forbush, Lawrence

Leslie Milleson, Lawrence

Terry Bland, Licking

Debbie Raber, Mahoning

Vicki Longwell, Monroe

James Hoffman, Montgomery

Debbie Earich, Morgan

Shirley Lear, Pickaway

Frances Pruchens, Portage

Carolyn Gittinger, Seneca

Randall Gittinger, Seneca

Harry Perry, Washington

Juanita Perry, Washington

John LeFever, Wayne

Kimberly Mumaw, Wayne

Charlotte Lusk, Wood

Sherry Goodman, Wyandot

45 Years of Volunteer Service:

Michal Barnes, Ashtabula

G. Richard Flax, Clark

Carol Stephenson, Clermont

Rose Reer, Crawford

Tim Rhoades, Darke

Barb Mulford, Franklin

Ronald Slone, Gallia

Betty Flinn, Hancock

Mary Riegel, Jackson

Stella Puskarich, Jefferson

Cora Lee Powelson, Licking

Mary Loyer, Marion

Mary Ann Weber, Miami

Tom Hoffman, Montgomery

Diane Bishop, Portage

Christine Farson, Sandusky

Judy Wortman, Van Wert

Mary Mitchell, Washington

50 Years of Volunteer Service:

Sarah Hammers, Ashtabula

Leigh Miller, Fairfield

Richard Wilson, Guernsey

Regan Miller, Holmes

Joyce Wetherell, Jefferson

Joy Feldner, Noble

Carol Lunsford, Preble

Dan Cryder, Ross

Karen Helle, Sandusky

Patricia Overmyer, Seneca

Richard Domer, Stark

Janice Congleton, Washington

55 Years of Volunteer Service:

Beverly Bentley, Clinton

Elaine Bonar, Columbiana

Barb McKarns, Columbiana

Tony Carrera, Mahoning

Karen Borland, Marion

Carrie Jellison, Van Wert

60 Years of Volunteer Service:

Annis Strine, Ashland

Nancy Craig, Trumbull

65 Years of Volunteer Service:

Weta Mae Leist, Pickaway

74 Years of Volunteer Service:

Charlotte Wagner, Washington