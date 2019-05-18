Triple Action Neem Oil should be discarded

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture notified consumers May 10 that laboratory testing has shown Triple Action Neem Oil Broad Spectrum Fungicide, Insecticide, and Miticide contains pesticide active ingredients not listed on the product label.

During testing, the presence of malathion, chlorpyrifos and permethrin were confirmed. While consumers expect neem oil to be safe, the pesticides detected are not.

Chlorpyrifos is a restricted use pesticide, only for specific agricultural settings.

Malathion is an insecticide used to control insects in agricultural or residential areas.

Permethrin, an insecticide, is a pyrethroid — a synthetic chemical that mimics a natural extract.

Consumers, distributors and pesticide applicators are advised to cease the sale and use of Triple Action Neem Oil manufactured by Southern Agricultural Insecticides Inc. in Palmetto, Florida.

The department is working with the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other states in an ongoing investigation.

Triple Action Neem Oil lists its only active ingredient as “neem oil,” and can be identified by the EPA Reg. No. 70051-2-829.

For additional information on pesticides, contact the National Pesticide Information Center at 800-858-7378 or npic@ace.orst.edu.

Other questions can be directed to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-5231 or pesticides@pa.gov.