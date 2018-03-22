Trumbull County Farm Bureau offers scholarship

ORWELL, Ohio — The Trumbull County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students that have been admitted to a 2 or 4-year institution.

The applicant’s parent, stepparent, legal guardian or themselves, must be a current Trumbull County Farm Bureau member. They must prove enrollment in a 2 or 4-year degree program as a full-time student by their college, university or technical school for undergraduate degree only.

Applicants may reapply yearly for the scholarship but are limited to two Farm Bureau scholarships.

They must present themselves to the selection committee for a personal interview.

No handwritten forms will be accepted.

Apply

The form is available on our website, www.trumbullfb.org, by emailing nefarmbu@fairpoint.net or by calling the Trumbull County Farm Bureau office at 440-426-2195.

Applications must be received or postmarked by April 1.

They may be mailed, faxed to 440-426-9103, emailed to nefarmbu@fairpoint.net or hand-delivered to the Trumbull County Farm Bureau office at 8220 State Route 45, Suite B, Orwell, OH 44076.