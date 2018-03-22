Roundup of FFA news for March 22, 2018

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Marlington FFA chapter participated in FFA week Feb. 17-Feb. 24. Weekly activities included animal day, career day, decades day, and blue and gold day. Members also served breakfast to teachers and staff Wednesday morning.

Marlington FFA hosted the District Floriculture Career Development Event March 1. The chapter placed third with team members Karen Coffey, Chantel Garnes, Brianna Hoopes, Tatyana Smoothers, Jackson Molody, Taylor Schoenauer, and DJ Kinch. Garnes placed second individually.

Graduates Staci Faverty and Nathan Faverty, will receive their American Degrees at the National FFA Convention in October. Senior Megan Sylvester, will receive her State Degree at the Ohio FFA Convention in May.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United FFA members Taylor Hippely, Lauren Hippely, Logan Hall, Brendan Rose, Jacen Howell, Alyssa Schaffer, Haley Santee, Dylan Thompson, Molly Sell, Katrina Blough, and Linnea Center attended leadership night at Minerva High School.

Members attended the Southeastern Judging Invitational in Zanesville. The Wildlife judging team placed 11th out of 22 teams and included Gabe Snyder, Jacen Howell, Dylan Thompson, and Haley Santee.

Skylar Coppersmith competed in the dairy judging contest.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA week Feb. 19-23 by promoting the FFA program and planning school activities. Students participating in planned activities could vote for an officer to get pied in the face each day.

FFA week activities included camo day, college and career wear day, color wars (each grade was given a color to wear), business wear and flannel day. The chapter also brought coloring books to kindergartners, held a teacher luncheon and Ag Olympics.

FFA members also participated in the 212 National FFA leadership training at Union Local High School.