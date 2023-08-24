TuscParks holding 5K to benefit towpath trail

ZOAR, Ohio — TuscParks is partnering with Canal Tavern of Zoar to host the 5K Trail Run-Walk Oct. 15. This electronically chip-timed race will start at 1 p.m. and will take place along the towpath from Fort Laurens Museum to the Canal Lands Park trailhead.

All proceeds will benefit the general upkeep of the present towpath trail and its surrounding features in Tuscarawas County. Last year, proceeds from the race were put to use to purchase a sickle bar attachment and material to build picnic tables.

Early bird registration for adults or children 12 and under ($30) is open until Sept. 15. Those registered early will be guaranteed a t-shirt on race day. Registrations will still be taken after Sept. 15 to race day but the fee will be $35 and participants are not guaranteed a shirt.

Registrations can be made online by going to runsignup.com and searching for TuscParks under the upcoming races. Race day registration will be open the day of the race under the registration tent located between the Canal Lands Park trailhead and the Canal Tavern of Zoar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Awards and the door prizes will take place after the race at the Canal Tavern of Zoar. Participants will also be treated to an Octoberfest-style party with free brats, adult beverages and music on the patio.

Questions about the event can be answered by calling the TuscParks office, at 330-365-3278 or visit the TuscParks Facebook page for more information.