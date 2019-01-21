Two Pa. auctioneers inducted into hall of fame

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two auctioneers were inducted into the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame during the annual gathering in Harrisburg, Jan. 8-11.

The inductees were Harry A. Anderson of Rogers, Ohio, and Charles L. Wehrly, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania.

This award is given to an individual based on integrity, honesty, high moral character, acute fairness and distinction, and is bestowed on an auctioneer each year, who has committed him or herself to fostering excellence in the auction industry.

The Auctioneer of the Year was awarded to Scott C. Wehrly of Glen Rock, Pa. The nominations for this award are chosen by auctioneers in his/her area and the winner is selected by his/her state-wide peers.

Wehrly has shown excellent leadership, high ethical standards, willingness to share with others, participation in community affairs, and outstanding contributions to the PAA and the auction profession.

Outgoing PAA President, Tim Keller of Lancaster, unveiled an updated logo and a new website. The website can be found at the same address of www.paauctioneers.org and is more user-friendly and easier to keep current.

An auctioneer in your area can easily be located using search words or a map as well as find auctions happening in their area. For members, the site will allow them to list all of their auctions, photos and details.

Keller passed the presidential gavel to Jeffery Pennington, of New Castle. Pennington, of Jeff Pennington Auction Service, was the chairperson of the 2019 annual conference.

In attendance were hundreds of auction professionals including auctioneers, apprentices, auction students, support personnel, vendors and presenters.

Continuing education points were available to the many auctioneers who maintain advanced auctioneer certifications or auctioneer licenses held in other states requiring education.

Educational events

Many of PAA’s own members shared their expertise on such things as Facebook marketing (Mike Keller and Tiffany Earnest); contract auctioneering (Matt Hostetter); Real Estate tips (Matt Hurley); boot camp to the big stage (Patrick Morgan); understanding your competition (Tim Keller) and a bid calling critique (Matt Hurley and Matt Hostetter).

The organization also brought in a wide variety of outside specialists with presentations such as towing and hauling regulations (Kevin Havern, retired Pennsylvania State Trooper); more in-depth training for existing users of Auction Flex and Wavebid; ringman skills (Sam Grasso); digital and print marketing and more.

National Auctioneers Association President Tim Mast spoke on real estate at auction and negotiation tactics.

Several auction companies received awards in the first-place categories within the PAA Advertising/Marketing Contest, including Hurley Auctions, Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Hostetter Auctioneers, B.L Oberholtzer Auction Service, Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co., Pook & Pook Inc, HK Keller, and Sanford Alderfer Real Estate.

The Auctioneer’s Choice award went to Hostetter Auctioneers.

The “Best of Show,” strictly a judges’ award, was given to Hostetter Auctioneers.

Officers

Officers for the Pennsylvania Auctioneers Association for 2019 include Jeff Pennington, president, of New Castle; Daniel Reeder, president-elect, of Beaver Falls; Matt Hostetter, vice president of Beaver Falls, and Robert A. Ensminger, treasurer, of Harrisburg.

Tim Keller will serve one more year on the PAA Board of Directors as immediate past president. Kimberly K. Douglass, of Boyertown, is the administrator.

To find a PAA Auctioneer in your area or to find out more about the association go to www.paauctioneers.org or contact them at info@paauctioneers.org.