Tyler FFA takes top spots at state sale

Elizbaeth Paden sold her grand champion bacon for $3,000 to Pierson.

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va — Members of the Tyler FFA chapter placed well at the West Virginia State Ham and Bacon sale at Cedar Lakes, March 13-15. 

Garrett Ammons exhibited the state grand champion ham. It sold for $11,500 to Kroger.The state grand champion bacon was exhibited by Elizabeth Paden. It sold for $3,000 to Pierson Lumber. The state reserve champion bacon, exhibited by Haydon Ammons, sold for $1,080 to Union Bank.

Other exhibitors earned a place in the top 50 hams and top 50 bacons. They include: Allie Wince, Brody Seckman, Malachi Shepherd, Gavin Dennis, Peyton Hayes, Gage Mongold, Chance Rine, Braden Greathouse, Austin VanCamp, Braelyn Nichols and Abbi Kimble.Tyler FFA grossed $22,110 at the state sale.

Garrett Ammons
Garrett Ammons sold his grand champion ham to Kroger for $11,500.
Hayden Ammons
Hayden Ammons sold his reserve champion bacon to Union Bank for $1,080.

