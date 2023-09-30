Union volunteers get Marietta youth hooked on fishing

MARIETTA, Ohio — For roughly 100 young anglers, Sept. 16 was a day filled with bass and bluegill thanks to a free Take Kids Fishing Day event at Buckeye Park. Hosted by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance and IBEW Local 972, the community event was sponsored by the Ohio AFL-CIO.

The goal of the event was to introduce local youth ages 2 to 15 to fishing and the great outdoors. Volunteers from IBEW Local 972 helped put together poles, cook hot dogs and hand out goodie bags.

The family-friendly event was part of a series of free, community-based Take Kids Fishing Day events, organized through the USA’s Work Boots on the Ground program.

Each youth participant received a rod and reel combo as well as a deer call to take home.