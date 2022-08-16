Wooster man arrested in Holmes Co. cattle thefts

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wooster man Aug. 11, in connection with cattle thefts in western Holmes County.

Justin Giauque, 37, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, the sheriff’s office reported in a Facebook post. The arrest came after tips from Mt. Hope Auction, in Millersburg, Ohio, and many area citizens, following a post from the sheriff’s office warning and seeking information about recent cattle thefts.

The sheriff’s office said all of the stolen cattle were recovered by deputies. The cattle were a mix of black Angus and Holstein heifers, some of which were almost ready to calve.

Giauque remains incarcerated at the Holmes County jail as of Aug. 11. Giauque has been charged in the Holmes County Court of Common Pleas, with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 17. The sheriff’s office said more charges may be filed after the Holmes County prosecutor reviews the case.

Giauque was previously convicted in March 2021, in the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas on two counts of grand theft, unauthorized use of property and possessing criminal tools, for stealing $94,920.41 worth of harvested grain from Larry Enderle & Sons Grain, LLC, in Jeromesville, Ohio.

In that case, he was sentenced to prison terms of 12 months for both counts of grand theft, to be served concurrently, and five years of probation supervision for the other two counts. Giauque has filed an appeal, which remains open.

An alleged probation violation filed Aug. 15 in the criminal case in Ashland County claims Giauque was involved in stealing and selling eight cattle in Holmes County for more than $11,000.