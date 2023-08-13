Youth receive $46,900 in scholarship funds at Lorain County fair

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Lorain County Junior Fair Scholarship program awarded $46,900 in scholarship awards to 24 students Aug. 1 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds.

The recipients are members or alumni of junior fair organizations, including 4-H, FFA, FCCLA and Farm Bureau Youth. The scholarships, their recipients and their hometowns are as follows:

Lorain County Agricultural Society General Scholarships: Matthew Schnell, of Vermilion, Ohio; Anna Woodrum, of Wakeman, Ohio; Alaina Collins, of Wellington, Ohio; and Alexandria Hood, of LaGrange, Ohio.

Lorain County Agricultural Society Dept. 9 Scholarships: Elijah Kyser, of Elyria, Ohio; and Heather Reininger, of Wellington, Ohio.

Lorain County Agricultural Society, Lorain Co. Fair Directors Scholarship: Holden Harker, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Lorain County Junior Fair Board scholarships: Matthew Schnell, of Vermilion, Ohio; Madisyn Jessel, of Oberlin, Ohio; and Holden Harker, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Kevin N. Younglas Memorial Scholarship: Molly Cordonnier, of Sullivan, Ohio.

Beriswill Insurance Agency Scholarship: Joel Polen, of Elyria, Ohio.

The Lorain County Dairy Youth Auction Committee Scholarships: Tyler Twining, of Rochester, Ohio; Jacob Knapp, of Wellington, Ohio; Cannon Jackson, of Wellington, Ohio; Natalie Calfo, of Wellington, Ohio; Jenna Calfo, of Wellington, Ohio; Alaina Collins, of Wellington, Ohio.

Carl J Diedrick Memorial LifeShare Scholarship was Derrick Andolsek, of Wellington, Ohio.

Fox Family Perpetual Scholarships: Alaina Collins, of Wellington, Ohio; Joel Polen, of Elyria, Ohio.

Louise McConnell Memorial Scholarship: Holden Harker, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.

Wellington Eagles Scholarship: Alaina Collins, of Wellington, Ohio.

Eva Weber Scholarship: Jenna Calfo, of Wellington, Ohio.

The Hampson Family Foundation Scholarship: Dustin Andolsek, of Wellington, Ohio.

Glen Starbuck, Ed Studd Memorial Scholarship: Julianna Deremer, of Oberlin, Ohio.

James A. & Roena McConnell Scholarship: Anna Woodrum, of Wakeman, Ohio.

Mike and Marie Yarosh Scholarships: Alexandria Hood, of LaGrange, Ohio; Alaina Collins, of Wellington, Ohio.

Chris Denes Memorial Scholarship: Derrick Andolsek, of Wellington, Ohio.

John W Hostetler Scholarships: Matthew Schnell, of Vermilion, Ohio; Natalie Calfo, of Wellington, Ohio.

Wellington Implement Co. Inc. Scholarship: Joel Polen, of Elyria, Ohio.

Fred H. and Dorothy A. Smith Family 4-H Scholarship: Alaina Collins, of Wellington, Ohio.

Phyllis Runals Memorial 4-H Scholarship: Joel Polen, of Elyria, Ohio.

Westover Family Scholarship: Kennedy Beursken, of Vermilion, Ohio.

Betty Crawford Memorial Scholarships: Alexis Starner, of Wellington, Ohio; Faith Alley, of Wellington, Ohio; Lauren Alley, of Wellington, Ohio.