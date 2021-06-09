Angel Food Pastry with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. angel food cake mix
- 2 Tbsp. vanilla yogurt
- 3 cups raspberries
- 2 strawberries, sliced
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lite whipped topping
Directions:
- Scoop 3 Tablespoons of angel food cake mix into a microwave-safe cup or mug.
- Add 2 Tablespoons of vanilla yogurt and stir.
- Place in the center of the microwave oven and microwave for 1 minute.
- Take out of microwave and let cool for 1 minute.
- Using a knife, cut around the sides of the cup to loosen the cake and “dump” it on a plate.
- Dole 1 Tablespoon of whipped topping on top of the cake.
- Sprinkle raspberries around the angel cake and add sliced strawberries to top.
- Enjoy.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!