Angel Food Pastry with Fresh Berries and Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. angel food cake mix
  • 2 Tbsp. vanilla yogurt
  • 3 cups raspberries
  • 2 strawberries, sliced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lite whipped topping

Directions:

  1. Scoop 3 Tablespoons of angel food cake mix into a microwave-safe cup or mug.
  2. Add 2 Tablespoons of vanilla yogurt and stir.
  3. Place in the center of the microwave oven and microwave for 1 minute.
  4. Take out of microwave and let cool for 1 minute.
  5. Using a knife, cut around the sides of the cup to loosen the cake and “dump” it on a plate.
  6. Dole 1 Tablespoon of whipped topping on top of the cake.
  7. Sprinkle raspberries around the angel cake and add sliced strawberries to top.
  8. Enjoy.

