Whole Grain Strawberry Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 1 container vanilla low-fat yogurt (6 oz)
- 3/4 cup water
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 3/4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- 1 container strawberry low-fat yogurt (6 oz)
Directions:
- Heat griddle to 375°F or heat 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Grease with canola oil if necessary (or spray with cooking spray before heating).
- In large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside.
- In medium bowl, beat eggs, vanilla yogurt, water and oil with egg beater or wire whisk until well blended.
- Pour egg mixture all at once into flour mixture; stir until moistened.
- For each pancake, pour slightly less than 1/4 cup batter from cup or pitcher onto hot griddle. Cook pancakes 1 to 2 minutes or until bubbly on top, puffed and dry around edges. Turn; cook other sides 1 to 2 minutes or until golden brown.
- Top each serving (2 pancakes) with 1/4 cup sliced strawberries and 1 to 2 tablespoons strawberry yogurt.
