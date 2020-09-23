Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

By -
0
13

Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick cooking), uncooked
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 cup pureed pumpkin
  • 1 Tbsp. canola oil
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a 1.5-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and baking powder.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine the milk, vanilla extract, pumpkin, oil and egg.
  4. Add the pumpkin mixture to the oat mixture; stir well.
  5. Pour oat mixture into baking dish and bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm.  

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.