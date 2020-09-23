Dulce de Leche Pudding with Pumpkin Seed Crunch
Pudding Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1/2 cup milk cream
- 1 teaspoon instant coffee
- 1/4 cup dulce de leche
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
Pumpkin Seed Crunch Ingredients:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. chipotle powder
- 2 egg whites
- 1 1/2 cups raw pepitas (pumpkin seeds)
- 2 cups puffed rice cereal
- 1 cup large coconut flakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300° F.
- Pudding: In a medium saucepan, add all the ingredients for the pudding and mix well so the yolk breaks. Cook on medium heat and stir constantly. Once it starts to boil, lower the heat and cook 2 more minutes, stirring all the time so the pudding doesn’t stick to the pan. Remove saucepan from the heat and allow to cool at room temperature.
- Once the pudding is cold or still a little bit warm, pour it into the glasses. Store in the refrigerator for 2 hours and serve with
- Pumpkin Seed Crunch: Blend sugars, salt, chipotle and cinnamon until thoroughly combined; set aside.
- Beat egg whites and water until just frothy. Add pepitas, rice crisps and coconut flakes and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the spice mixture and mix until thoroughly combined. Spread the mixture in a very thin, even, single layer on a greased parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes and redistributing. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Break up into small chunks and store in sealed plastic bags for up to 1 week.
