Homemade Pumpkin Puree
Ingredients:
- Pumpkin
- Olive Oil (for oven method)
- Salt (for oven method)
- Cheesecloth or coffee filters (for stovetop method)
Directions:
- In the Oven: Preheat oven to 350°F. Wash pumpkin and cut in half. Remove seeds and pith. Peel, cut into chunks, and toss with olive oil. Sprinkle with a dash salt. Place on a baking tray, and bake 35-40 minutes or until tender when pierced. Allow to cool. Pumpkin can be served cubed or pureed.
- On the Stovetop: Wash pumpkin and cut in half. Remove seeds and pith. Peel and cut into chunks. Place in a large pot and fill with water. Boil until pumpkin is soft (about 20 minutes). Drain very well. Homemade pumpkin puree can be watery (especially if boiled). It should be strained using cheesecloth or coffee filters in a colander before use.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!