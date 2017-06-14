Cheesy Snack Mix

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups Multi-Grain Cheerios® or other toasted oat cereal
  • 1 cup sourdough pretzel bites
  • 1 ½ cups Marcona almonds
  • ½ cup butter (1 stick), melted
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine cereal, pretzel bites and marcona almonds in a large bowl. In a smaller bowl combine melted butter and garlic powder. Add to cereal mixture and mix well. Add Parmesan and mix lightly.
  2. Spread mixture on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, stir half way through. Store in an air tight container.

