Ingredients:
- 3 cups Multi-Grain Cheerios® or other toasted oat cereal
- 1 cup sourdough pretzel bites
- 1 ½ cups Marcona almonds
- ½ cup butter (1 stick), melted
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine cereal, pretzel bites and marcona almonds in a large bowl. In a smaller bowl combine melted butter and garlic powder. Add to cereal mixture and mix well. Add Parmesan and mix lightly.
- Spread mixture on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, stir half way through. Store in an air tight container.