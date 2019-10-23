Halloween Cereal Mix
Ingredients:
- 8 oz white chocolate baking bars, coarsely chopped
- 4 cups Corn or Rice square cereal
- 2 cups bite-size pretzel twists
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 1 cup candy corn
- 1/4 cup orange and black candy decors
Directions:
- In large microwavable bowl, microwave chopped baking bars uncovered on High 1 minute 30 seconds to 2 minutes 30 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth. Gently stir in cereal, pretzels and raisins until evenly coated. Stir in candy corn and decors. Spread on waxed paper or foil until cool and chocolate is set, about 30 minutes. Break into chunks. Store loosely covered.
