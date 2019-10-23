Caramel Popcorn Balls
Yield: 12-14 popcorn balls
Ingredients:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon white or cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1/4 cup salted butter, plus more for bowl and hands
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 12 cups popped popcorn
Directions:
- Grease a large mixing bowl with butter or cooking spray. In a 3- to 4-quart heavy saucepan, stir together sugar, corn syrup, vinegar, and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and stir in butter. Reduce heat to medium-low and boil gently until light golden brown, about 3 minutes, stirring often, then remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Put popped corn into the large mixing bowl. Pour syrup mixture over the popcorn and stir with a spatula until popcorn is evenly coated. As soon as the mixture is cool enough to handle, butter your hands and shape the popcorn into 2- to 3-inch balls. When the balls are cool, wrap them in plastic or waxed paper. Makes 12-14 popcorn balls
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!