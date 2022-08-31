Honey Brie Bites With Candied Walnuts
Ingredients:
- 2 sheets puff pastry, thawed and cold
- 8 oz. wheel of Brie
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 cup candied walnuts
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
- On a floured work surface, roll out each sheet of puff pastry. Cut along the seams to form three long rectangles. Then cut each rectangle into three squares. (9 squares per sheet)
- Slice Brie into 18 small wedges. On each puff pastry square place a wedge of brie, about 1/2 teaspoon of honey, and a sprinkle of chopped candied walnuts.
- Fold the pastry over the brie to form a rectangle or triangle. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Then pierce the top of the pastry with the fork to vent.
- In a small bowl, beat the egg and brush the tops of each puff pastry.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
- After baking, drizzle with honey and finely chopped candied walnuts if desired. Best served warm.
