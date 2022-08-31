Honey Brie Bites With Candied Walnuts

By -
0
0

Ingredients:

  • 2 sheets puff pastry, thawed and cold
  • 8 oz. wheel of Brie
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 cup candied walnuts
  • 1 egg

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
  2. On a floured work surface, roll out each sheet of puff pastry. Cut along the seams to form three long rectangles. Then cut each rectangle into three squares. (9 squares per sheet)
  3. Slice Brie into 18 small wedges. On each puff pastry square place a wedge of brie, about 1/2 teaspoon of honey, and a sprinkle of chopped candied walnuts.
  4. Fold the pastry over the brie to form a rectangle or triangle. Use a fork to crimp the edges. Then pierce the top of the pastry with the fork to vent.
  5. In a small bowl, beat the egg and brush the tops of each puff pastry.
  6. Bake for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
  7. After baking, drizzle with honey and finely chopped candied walnuts if desired. Best served warm.

