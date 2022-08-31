Baklava

Baklava

Ingredients:

  • 1 16 oz. pkg. phyllo dough, thawed completely
  • 1 lb. chopped walnuts
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup butter, 2 sticks, melted

Ingredients for Syrup:

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup honey

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter the bottom and sides of 9×13 baking dish.
  2. In a medium bowl, chop walnuts and toss with cinnamon. Set aside.
  3. Unroll phyllo dough and cut whole stack in half to fit in pan. Cover unused phyllo with a damp cloth to keep from drying out as you work.
  4. Place two sheets of dough in pan, butter generously. Repeat until you have 6 sheets.
  5. On the next layer, sprinkle 2 – 3 tablespoons of nut mixture on top. Top with two sheets of dough, butter, nuts, layering as you go. The top layer should be about 6 – 8 layers deep.
  6. Score sheets completely through into 4 long rows and 9 cuts diagonal to make 36 triangles.
  7. Bake 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Make the syrup while baking.
  8. Combine sugar and water and bring to boil. Reduce and add honey, lemon juice and vanilla.
  9. Spoon syrup over the hot baklava and let cool for at least 4 hours.

