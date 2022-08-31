Baklava
Ingredients:
- 1 16 oz. pkg. phyllo dough, thawed completely
- 1 lb. chopped walnuts
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 cup butter, 2 sticks, melted
Ingredients for Syrup:
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 cup honey
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter the bottom and sides of 9×13 baking dish.
- In a medium bowl, chop walnuts and toss with cinnamon. Set aside.
- Unroll phyllo dough and cut whole stack in half to fit in pan. Cover unused phyllo with a damp cloth to keep from drying out as you work.
- Place two sheets of dough in pan, butter generously. Repeat until you have 6 sheets.
- On the next layer, sprinkle 2 – 3 tablespoons of nut mixture on top. Top with two sheets of dough, butter, nuts, layering as you go. The top layer should be about 6 – 8 layers deep.
- Score sheets completely through into 4 long rows and 9 cuts diagonal to make 36 triangles.
- Bake 30-35 minutes until golden brown. Make the syrup while baking.
- Combine sugar and water and bring to boil. Reduce and add honey, lemon juice and vanilla.
- Spoon syrup over the hot baklava and let cool for at least 4 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!