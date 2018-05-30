Italian Style Cod

6

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian style tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup black olives sliced and drained
  • 2 tablespoons parsley chopped
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 1 pound cod fillet

Directions:

  1. In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Saute onions and garlic oil until softened. Stir in tomatoes, olives, parsley, and chicken stock. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  2. Place cod in sauce. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes until fish turns white and flakes easily or internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F.

