Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion thinly sliced
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian style tomatoes
- 1/2 cup black olives sliced and drained
- 2 tablespoons parsley chopped
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 pound cod fillet
Directions:
- In a skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Saute onions and garlic oil until softened. Stir in tomatoes, olives, parsley, and chicken stock. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Place cod in sauce. Simmer for an additional 5 minutes until fish turns white and flakes easily or internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F.
