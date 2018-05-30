Ingredients:
- 8 ounces orzo
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1/4 large red onion, chopped
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 4 ounces kalamata olives, sliced
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Salt and pepper
- 2-3 ounces Feta cheese, crumbled
- 6 white fish fillets, about 6-8 ounces each (such as halibut, cod, or tilapia)
- Fresh dill for garnish
Ingredients for the compound butter:
- 6 tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Heat a grill to medium-high.
- Bring a medium pot of water to boil. Add the orzo to the pot and cook, according to package directions, until a few minutes shy of al dente.
- Meanwhile, combine the spinach, onion, tomatoes, olives, and butter in a large bowl.
- Drain the orzo in a fine strainer. Pour the hot pasta into the bowl with the butter and vegetables and toss gently until well mixed. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Cut out 6 large squares of foil, about 12-inches on each side.
- Divide the orzo mixture evenly between the pieces of foil, placing it over the lower half of each square of foil.
- Divide the crumbled Feta evenly among each packet, sprinkling over each pile of orzo.
- To make the compound butter, combine the butter, garlic, dill, lemon zest, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.
- Spread a layer of the compound butter over each of the fish fillets. Lay the portions of fish over the orzo. Fold the foil over and crimp the edges together to seal the packets.
- Place the packets on the heated grill, cover, and let cook for about 12 minutes or until the internal temperature of the fish registers 160˚F on an instant read thermometer. Remove the packets from the grill.
- Open the packets, being careful to avoid the steam. Sprinkle each serving with a bit of fresh dill. Serve immediately.
