Ingredients:

  • 2 cups evaporated milk
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 3 1/2 cups cubed Cheddar cheese
  • 1 (8 oz) package macaroni

Directions:

  1. Combine in slow cooker: evaporated milk, paprika, salt, egg, butter and cheese; stir.
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook for 8-10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
  3. Stir cooked macaroni into cheese sauce, and cook on low temperature for 3-5 hours.

