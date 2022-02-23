Slow Cooker Macaroni & Cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 cups evaporated milk
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 3 1/2 cups cubed Cheddar cheese
- 1 (8 oz) package macaroni
Directions:
- Combine in slow cooker: evaporated milk, paprika, salt, egg, butter and cheese; stir.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook for 8-10 minutes or until al dente; drain.
- Stir cooked macaroni into cheese sauce, and cook on low temperature for 3-5 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!