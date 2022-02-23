Balsamic-Glazed Fish

Ingredients:

  • 4 mild white fish fillets (about 4 oz. each)
  • Pepper to taste (freshly ground)
  • 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450˚F. Put the fish on a baking sheet 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish.
  2. Sprinkle the pepper over the fish. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
  3. Meanwhile, in a small microwaveable bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, and lemon juice. Microwave, covered, on 50 percent power (medium) for 2 minutes, stirring once halfway through.
  4. Drizzle the glaze over the fish.

