Balsamic-Glazed Fish
Ingredients:
- 4 mild white fish fillets (about 4 oz. each)
- Pepper to taste (freshly ground)
- 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450˚F. Put the fish on a baking sheet 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking dish.
- Sprinkle the pepper over the fish. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
- Meanwhile, in a small microwaveable bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, and lemon juice. Microwave, covered, on 50 percent power (medium) for 2 minutes, stirring once halfway through.
- Drizzle the glaze over the fish.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!